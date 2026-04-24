‘The View’: Joy Behar Jokes She’s Excited to Be Replaced on the Show by AI Version of Her | Video

Joy Behar remains a host of “The View” for now, but she can’t wait to be replaced. More specifically, she can’t wait to be replaced by an AI version of herself.

As part of Friday’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed how a prominent MAGA influencer was recently revealed to be an AI avatar, created by a medical student in India who needed money. While the women stressed how heavily this situation illustrates the potential dangers of AI, Behar joked that she’s ready to embrace the technology.

“All I know is I can’t wait for AI Joy Behar to replace me on this table,” she joked.

STUDENT USES AI MAGA GIRL TO DUPE CONSERVATIVE MEN: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on the scam by a med student who used AI to create the social media personality because he needed money. pic.twitter.com/Wljr9wSrlm — The View (@TheView) April 24, 2026

In a new report by Wired this week, influencer Emily Hart was revealed to actually be a 22-year-old med student in India, identified only as Sam. In an interview with the publication, Sam stressed how easy the scam was, because “the MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people — like, super dumb people.”

The women of “The View” got a pretty big kick out of how many people were indeed fooled by the fake account, pointing out that there were several red flags along the way. Host Ana Navarro noted at one point that, because the student was Indian and fooled so many white people, he likely would’ve gotten deported if he lived in the U.S.

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed that this particular situation was funny, but also seriously stressed the dangers of AI-generated images on the internet.

“It’s an absolute hellscape and we have elected leaders who are doing absolutely nothing to try to crack down on it,” she said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.