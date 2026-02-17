‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Joy Behar’s Request to Ask About Drugs: ‘No. We’ll Be Right Back’

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg once again opened up a bit about her past with drugs on Tuesday morning, but the ABC moderator promptly shut down her co-host Joy Behar’s attempt to ask about drugs themselves.

The moment came during a Day of Hot Topics, as the women discussed a recent podcast appearance by Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr., where he said he was never afraid of getting COVID, because “I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.” Guest host Savannah Chrisley, daughter of convicted (and later pardoned by President Trump) fraudsters Todd and Julie Chrisley, complained that “the headline was what the media wanted,” rather than applauding Kennedy for beating his addiction.

“You know, I’ve walked that path,” Whoopi said. “I have walked that path, and yeah, it is very hard to sometimes clean up, and to get the help you need. It would be helpful if, as the czar, he put some money into a lot of programs that could be helpful.”

As Whoopi wrapped up her thoughts and reiterated that people need help, Behar cut in, asking if she could ask a question about drugs.

“No,” Whoopi retorted. “We’ll be right back.”

And indeed, the moderator sent the talk show straight to commercial break, as fellow hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin cracked up, and Behar smiled.

She did get an earlier question in about drugs though. At the start inofthe segment, as Chrisley praised Kennedy for controlling his addiction and noted that millions of Americans also struggle, a smattering of applause broke out.

“These girls are clapping, are you addicted?” Behar asked point blank. “Are you addicts? Oh.”

The women’s answer wasn’t audible but, realizing the bluntness of the question, Behar looked a bit sheepish. Still, the conversation moved right along.

