Donald Trump Publicly Tells Fox News to Take ‘Real Loser’ Jessica Tarlov Off the Air

Donald Trump’s attacks on female journalists continued Monday, when he took aim at two Fox News personalities: Jessica Tarlov and Shannon Bream.

The president, who is known for lashing out at female reporters, took to Truth Social Monday evening, where he voiced his displeasure for both Tarlov and Bream.

Specifically, in a message “for Fox executives only,” the president called on the conservative news network to “take Jessica Tarlov off the air.”

“She is, from her voice, to her lies, and everything else about her, one of the worst ‘personalities’ on television, a real loser,” Trump wrote. “People cannot stand watching her.”

It’s unclear what exactly prompted this scathing criticism from Trump, but Tarlov, a liberal commentator on Fox News’ “The Five,” has repeatedly spoken out against the president. In fact, back in February, Tarlov notably defended Hillary Clinton after the Epstein files probe and called out Melania Trump’s ties to Ghislaine Maxwell.

This also isn’t the first time that Trump has criticized Tarlov. Just last month, Trump said he wasn’t a fan of Tarlov’s when he phoned into an episode of “The Five” during her absence.

“I think your show would be better without her, but who am I to say that?” he also said at the time. “I think it would be a lot better.”

Of course, Tarlov wasn’t the only Fox News female to face the wrath of Trump Monday night. Bream was also called out by the president, who was upset with the Fox News Sunday host for having “lightweight Democrat congressmen” on her show.

“Tell Shannon Bream of Fox News that it’s not the Save Act, it’s the Save America Act, a big difference,” Trump penned. “Also, when she insists on having lightweight Democrat Congressmen, such as Jake Auchincloss, on her not very hard hitting show, she should correct them when they spew out Democrat propaganda and lies. She never does! I always close deals, unlike the Dems, and did great with China in every way, also, unlike the Dems!”

Representatives for Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Trump’s criticism of Tarlov and Bream came two months after the president faced backlash for attacking CNN’s Kaitlan Collins’ appearance amid a question about Epstein victims.

“You are so bad,” Trump said. “You are the worst reporter. No wonder CNN has no ratings. She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for ten years, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face. You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth. You’re a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you.”

In the aftermath of the dig, CNN spoke out in support of their journalist, saying, “Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional journalist, reporting every day from the White House and the field with real depth and tenacity. She skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day, which audiences around the world know they can trust.”

Since Trump has returned to office other female reporters have seen themselves referred to as “nasty,” “piggy,” “terrible,” “ugly” and “incapable.”

Last year, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson defended that “President Trump has never been politically correct, never holds back, and in large part, the American people re-elected him for his transparency.”

She added: “This has nothing to do with gender – it has everything to do with the fact that the President’s and the public’s trust in the media is at all time lows.”