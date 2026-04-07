Tucker Carlson Says ‘No President Should Mock Islam’ After Trump’s ‘Praise Be to Allah’ Remark | Video

Tucker Carlson issued a scathing rebuke of Donald Trump after the president appeared to mock Islam in his Easter morning warning for Iran.

During Monday’s episode of “The Tucker Carlson Show,” the conservative commentator took a moment to criticize the president’s recent Truth Social post, in which he threatened to destroy civilian infrastructure in Iran if the Strait of Hormuz wasn’t opened by Tuesday. Trump also controversially signed off the expletive-filled warning with, “Praise be to Allah.”

“So, obviously you’re mocking the religion of Iran,” Carlson sounded off. “Okay. If you seek a religious war, that’s a good idea. But, by the way, no decent person mocks other people’s religions. You may have a problem with the theology. Presumably you do, if it’s not your religion, and you can explain what that is. But to mock other people’s faith is to mock the idea of faith itself. And we should never mock that because at its core it is the acknowledgement that we are not in charge of the universe.”

As Carlson went on, he noted that “the message of all faith,” including in Christianity, is the idea that “you are not God, and only if you think you are do you talk this way.”

“But it’s not just mockery of Islam. And no president should mock Islam,” he continued. “That’s not your job. This is not a theocracy. We don’t go to war with other theocracies to find out which theocracy is more effective. We are not a theocracy. And God willing, we never will be, because theocracies corrupt the religion. No, this is a mockery not just of Islam.”

Per Carlson, Trump’s Easter message on Truth Social was also “a mockery of Christianity,” given it was sent on a holy day, featured profane language and promised “the murder of civilians,” all before the “Praise be to Allah” comment. The conservative commentator also took issue with Trump’s lack of explanation over the warning, adding, “We can’t support that. Under no circumstances can we support that.”

While Carlson added that viewers didn’t have to “hate Trump” over the post, he encouraged them to denounce this particular action. “A lot of his positions are the right positions, but you cannot support that,” he said. “That is evil. That is an intentional desecration of beauty and truth, which is the definition of evil.”

Watch Carlson’s full commentary below.

Carlson, who recently had a falling out with Trump over the Iran War, isn’t the first to criticize the president over his Sunday post on Truth Social.

Hakeem Jeffries also condemned the message, telling journalist Scott MacFarlane on Monday that Trump’s Sunday comments were far from “presidential behavior.”

“Something is really wrong with this guy, clearly. And, at minimum, we need a wellness check,” the House Minority Leader said. “He’s unhinged. He’s out of control. And this is not presidential behavior or anything close to it.”

In fact, the post has even elicited responses from both sides of the aisle, with everyone from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to Piers Morgan to Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking out against the statement.

However, Trump has found some support in Washington, D.C., as far-right political activist Laura Loomer declared this is what she “voted for.”

“This is what I voted for,” she wrote on X Sunday. “Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives. Trump said he’s going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said ‘Praise be to Allah’. On Easter. Amazing. Just amazing. Strategic bombing wins wars.”