Randy Rainbow Reminds Trump Admin That ‘Covering Up Crimes’ Is Not What They’re Paid For in ‘Barbie’ Parody | Video

Randy Rainbow released a new parody song on Monday morning, and he’s bringing back the “Barbie” magic with it. But this time, the song is for President Trump’s cabinet, rather than the man himself.

As always, Rainbow begins with a fake sit-down interview. This one is with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, or rather, “the human embodiment of a beer can helmet at a monster truck rally,” as Rainbow introduces him. Rainbow’s main question is about the war in Iran — “or as you’re now calling it, Operation: F–k Yeah, Dude Bro.” As Hegseth gives his answer and defends Trump’s actions, Rainbow’s song slowly begins.

“You seem confused. You work for us, Kween,” he sings. “But all you do’s lick Donald’s nuts clean. Not to throw shade, whore. That’s not what you’re paid for.”

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The song is a parody of Billie Eilish’s Oscar-winning “Barbie” hit, “What Was I Made For?” As it plays on, Rainbow reminds Hegseth, press secretary Karoline Leavitt and more of the campaign promises Trump made, including lower prices on everyday items and no wars.

“But those assholes don’t care what’s right or real,” he sings. “They just shill and pitch for this bougie, bone spurs bitch. Targeting foes, covering up crimes, airing his woes, on all of our dimes, not what they’re paid for.”

Rainbow largely re-creates Eilish’s original music video for the parody, but eventually, he starts singing from the White House. But, Rainbow converts it to a “Barbie” pink, looking much more like the one from the film.

“I’m sad again, thanks to this f–kwad,” Rainbow adds. “Wish he’d get laid more and not start a trade war.”

You can watch Randy Rainbow’s latest parody in the video above.