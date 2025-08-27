Randy Rainbow Fakes a Turn to MAGA Before Warning Trump’s ‘Gonna Be a Lyin’ King’ in New Disney Parody | Video

Randy Rainbow has long made his hatred of President Trump known, but in the singer’s latest parody video, it appears he’s changed his tune — but only briefly. Really, the bit just sets up Rainbow’s fear of Trump trying to be “a lyin’ king.”

As always, the video starts out with Rainbow repping “Fake News Channel,” and fake interviewing Trump. But, Rainbow is suddenly wearing MAGA pins and apparel, and calls himself a “big fan” of Trump. The reason becomes clear immediately though.

“Let me start by saying, if I may, that with so many liberal voices under relentless attack lately, I would like to assure my audience, who has relied on me to be a voice of the people and speak truth to power all these years that I will not kowtow, bow my head, or bend a knee — a knee clad only in American Eagle apparel, available wherever fine denim and freedom are sold — to any form of tyranny,” Rainbow jokes, clearly appearing to be under threat.

Play video

As the interview gets underway, Rainbow heaps compliments on Trump before turning to “a more controversial” topic.

“Let’s talk about Epstein,” Rainbow says, to a harsh blink from Trump. “Brian Epstein, the infamous manager of The Beatles. Do you think he was right to insist that they wear matching suits?”

Eventually, the music kicks in, and Rainbow returns to true form, calling out Trump’s actions. This particular parody is of Disney’s “The Lion King” — fitting, as Rainbow calls Trump a “lyin’ king” — riffing on the lyrics of Simba’s joyful song “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.”

“He’s gonna be a lyin’ king, this autocratic turd,” Rainbow sings. “His second term is just the start, he’s thinking about a third. He’s shutting down all scrutiny, the fourth estate is done. He’s acting extra Putin-y, I’m calling 9-1-1. Democracy is dangling by a string! ‘Cause he just can’t wait to be king!”

You can watch Randy Rainbow’s latest parody in the video above.