Seth Meyers Scoffs at Pete Hegseth’s New Testosterone Screening Program: ‘Is Testosterone Gonna Fix the War?’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a new testosterone screening program for military members this week, and Seth Meyers just has one question: “Is testosterone gonna fix the war?”

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, the NBC host once again reminded viewers that President Trump largely centered his 2024 campaign on affordability, promising to bring prices down on virtually everything. Now, the president is calling “affordability” a made-up word by Democrats, and his administration is prioritizing anything else. That includes Hegseth’s new program, which will screen for testosterone deficiency (brought about by debunked claims from RFK Jr. that sperm counts are down in young men).

“Warfighters age 30 and older are going to be tested annually as part of their periodic health assessment, those under 30 can voluntarily choose to get the test as well,” Hegseth explained on Wednesday. “If treatment is recommended, it’s entirely your choice to receive testosterone replacement therapy.”

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“Cool, cool. What about the war in Iran?” Meyers retorted. “Is testosterone gonna fix the war?”

The “Late Night” host then took the bit one further, joking that because the war has made gas more expensive, Hegseth is also announcing a new program to fill cars with testosterone.

“‘Not only is it cheaper, but your Kia Optima will start to grow muscles and facial hair!’” Meyers joked.

Elsewhere in the segment, Meyers made fun of the president’s renewed obsession with electric catapults, his waffling on a peace deal with Iran and more.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.