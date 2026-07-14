Seth Meyers Warns There’s Only One Way He’ll Stop Talking About Explosive Diarrhea Parasite

Seth Meyers returned from a 3-week hiatus on Monday night, and yes, he made very sure to get in some jokes about the cyclosporiasis outbreak nationwide — in fact, he got in a lot of jokes. Really, he warned viewers that there’s only one reason that he’ll stop making cyclosporiasis jokes in the near future.

For those unaware, cyclospora is a parasite that causes explosive diarrhea in those who consume it. During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers was quick to point out that, under RFK Jr.’s leadership, the CDC ended the program that monitors cases of said parasite and prevents the spread of it. As the segment went on, Meyers kept circling back to punchlines about explosive diarrhea, mocking Kash Patel, the president and more with said punchlines.

“Guys, we’re doing a lot of diarrhea jokes today, and that’s because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime comedy opportunity when there’s an explosive news story about explosive diarrhea,” Meyers explained. “I don’t want to keep talking about it, but as the host of a late-night comedy show, I am contractually obligated.”

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“The only way I’m going to stop talking about it is if I get it,” he continued. “I’m going to get real quiet if that happens. You’ll know I have it if you tune in, and I’m A) not here or B) making the same face as Kash Patel.”

That said, Meyers also argued that this parasite perfectly explains why the president was previously so fixated on how many times people flush their toilets. You’ll recall that, during his campaign, Trump claimed that “People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times.”

“You know, we thought he was complaining about the plumbing, but it turns out he was previewing an upcoming health crisis,” Meyers joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.