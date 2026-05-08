Seth Meyers Stresses to Trump That 5 Doctors for One Cognitive Test Is Not Good | Video

President Trump is once again bragging about his cognitive test results, boasting now that multiple doctors were impressed by his score. But Seth Meyers was quick on Thursday night to stress that just having multiple doctors around for the results is not a good thing.

The NBC host largely devoted his “A Closer Look” segment to the president’s obsession with cognitive tests, rather than bringing down gas prices or focusing on other issues voters care about. Meyers mocked Trump for willingly showing off just how many cognitive tests he’s taken, before zeroing in on Trump’s latest brag.

“I got the score and the test, the doctor said, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen’ — you know, you have five doctors lined up. They’re all over the place,” Trump said last week.

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“I’m sorry, so wait a minute. One doctor said, ‘I’ve never seen that,’ and suddenly there were five doctors in the room?” Meyers said. “Usually that means you’re about to have a disease named after you.”

“Seriously, you have five doctors who are all watching you take a cognitive test, and you’re not concerned?” he added. “If I go for a standard physical, and my doctor calls in a second doctor, I immediately call my wife to say goodbye.”

The late night host then tried to imagine the actual scene, wondering if the doctors were all in lab coats, Trump had electrodes stuck to his head, and had a fellow patient with him who might’ve been a gorilla.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.