David Ellison Acknowledges ‘Operational Efficiencies’ as CNN, CBS News Remain Separate

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David Ellison and Skydance co-CEO Ynon Kreiz faced questions Thursday about whether CNN and CBS News would combine their newsgathering operations, even as the executives reiterated their commitment to keeping the two news organizations editorially independent.

During an appearance on CNBC, “Squawk Box” host David Faber asked whether the newly merged company would consolidate the news divisions to reduce costs.

“This isn’t about cost savings in this case,” Kreiz said. “We look to keep the businesses run in parallel with independent editorial operation.” He described CNN and CBS News as “two separate businesses.”

Faber pressed further, questioning why CNN and CBS News would maintain separate newsgathering operations rather than consolidate overlapping work.

“There are absolutely operational efficiencies,” Ellison responded, pointing to Skydance’s broader $6 billion synergy target. He did not say whether the company intends to combine any CNN and CBS News operations.

Asked separately about retaining Mark Thompson as CNN’s chairman and CEO, Ellison said: “He’s done a phenomenal job. And we also, given everything everyone’s been through, we want stability.”

“We believe in editorial independence across the news organizations,” he added.

Faber also asked whether CNN could undergo editorial changes similar to those at CBS News under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

“Right now, I’d say, you have to talk to Mark. Corporate stays out of editorial,” Ellison replied. “So again, I would say that’s a conversation for Mark, it’s a conversation for Bari, but we’re going to support them.”

The comments come two days after Weiss addressed her newsroom’s future, telling staffers: “The truth is, there is a lot that we still don’t know … What we can tell you right now is that nothing is going to change. This is a process that’s going to unfold over time.”

At a Skydance press conference Tuesday, Ellison also pledged that CNN and CBS News would remain “completely editorially independent,” expressing support for both Thompson and Weiss.