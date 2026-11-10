Skydance Product & Technology Taps Paramount’s Efrain Miron as Chief Commercial Officer

Skydance’s product and technology team is adding Paramount’s Efrain Miron as its new chief commercial officer.

In his new role, Miron will be responsible for leading the company’s commercial strategy, helping shape business models, forging partnerships and laying the groundwork as the company looks to invest in new areas that extend beyond its core services. He will report directly to Skydance Chief Product Officer Dane Glasgow.

“We’re exploring emerging fan ecosystems, new domains in entertainment and fresh ways for audiences to engage with the stories, the franchises and the sports they love,” Glasgow said in a memo to staff Tuesday. “Working in close collaboration with business units, such as DTC, TV, Studios and others, he will ensure we successfully turn these promising concepts into lasting, scalable commercial opportunities. We’ll share more about these spaces as the work takes shape.”

Most recently, Miron served as Paramount Streaming’s head of content strategy and licensing, where he oversaw strategy, dealmaking and valuation for Paramount+ and Pluto TV across all original and licensed content.

Glasgow called Miron a “driving force” behind the company’s streaming growth who played a pivotal role in setting and executing the company’s strategy across Paramount+ and Pluto.

“He’s been one of our team’s closest partners over the past year and helped us drive some of our most important initiatives forward,” Glasgow said. “He was central in how we turned live sports into a growth engine for streaming, he ensured that our ambitious Paramount+ Originals slate reached audiences around the world, and he helped us drive forward Pluto TV’s biggest transformation in over a decade across content and product.”

Prior to Paramount, Miron was one of the first employees in Netflix’s original programming team in 2012 and worked as a a senior strategist and dealmaker for nine years where he helped shape many of the business practices frameworks and deal structures that are widely utilized throughout the streaming ecosystem. He also oversaw business affairs for the U.K. unit, Young Adult/Family series and Overall Deals group, spearheading negotiations for series including “The Crown” and “Wednesday.”

Miron also served as Sister Group’s strategy and business affairs president, where he was responsible for helping drive its growth strategy across production and distribution of films and series and worked closely with the company’s board of directors to manage its global investments and portfolio companies.

He began his career as an attorney in the Mergers & Acquisitions, Securities and Corporate group of the law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman, focusing on representing the firm’s roster of entertainment & media clients.

“Efrain understands how great products get built and what it takes to bring them to market. And he knows how to rally commercial, content and technology teams, both within and outside the company, with a shared vision and plan,” Glasgow continued. “The foundation Efrain helped build within the DTC unit will continue benefiting the business for years to come, and he remains a trusted colleague and friend to many across the company. I couldn’t be more excited to have him on our side of the field.”