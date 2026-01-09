Sony Pictures Promotes Abby Zeltser to SVP of Corporate Communications

Sony Pictures Entertainment has promoted Abby Zeltser to senior vice president of corporate communications, the studio announced on Friday.

Zeltser, who rejoined Sony Pictures last year as vice president of corporate communications after leading corporate and executive communications for Tubi, now oversees corporate communications strategy for a portfolio of businesses including Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Networks India. Her responsibilities also include communications for diversity and inclusion, legal, government affairs, finance/investor relations and corporate strategy/business operations.

Zeltser will continue to report to Tahra Grant, Chief Communications Officer.

“Abby has been an invaluable partner to me and to so many across the company. Her strategic mind, steady presence, and sharp judgment will continue to shape thoughtful and meaningful work for the studio,” Tahra Grant, Chief Communications Officer, Sony Pictures Entertainment, said in a statement to TheWrap.

With the promotion, internal communications for the studio has been added to her oversight. She also supports communications efforts with industry trade associations including the Motion Picture Association and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Zeltser has been at Sony Pictures collectively for seven years. She rejoined the studio last year as vice president of corporate communications after leading corporate and executive communications for Tubi. Prior to Tubi, she worked in corporate communications for Sony Pictures’ motion picture group and in internal communications.

Sony Pictures will next release “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” from filmmaker Nia DaCosta, the second installment in the “28 Years Later” franchise, on Jan. 16.

Early reactions to the films are in, and some are praising the film “one of the best horror movies of the last decade.”