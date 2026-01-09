‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Writers Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan Tapped for Tim Burton’s ‘Attack of the 50 Foot Woman’ at WB

Warner Bros. Pictures has tapped “KPop Demon Hunters” writers Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan to write the screenplay for Tim Burton’s remake of the 1958 sci-fi horror classic “Attack of the 50 Foot Woman,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Burton is producing with Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper. The original film starred Allison Hayes as a wealthy heiress who hunts down her cheating husband after an alien encounter turns her into a giant.

“Gone Girl” screenwriter Gillian Flynn wrote the previous draft of the script.

Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap is on board to produce and develop. Morgan Begg, LuckyChap’s Director of Development, is overseeing the project for LuckyChap.

“We’re obsessed with the idea of a fifty-foot woman wreaking havoc because a man did her dirty,” the duo in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news. “We have a feeling a lot of people will relate.”

“Attack of the 50 Foot Woman” stands as one of the most famous cult sci-fi films of all time, produced on a shoestring $88,000 budget and grossing $480,000 at the U.S. box office.

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation’s “KPop Demon Hunters” dominated the cultural landscape in 2025 like few films, animated or otherwise, are capable of these days. The movie about demon-hunting warriors who moonlight as KPop superstars became the most watched film on Netflix ever, with 325 million views.

The writing duo previously developed a “Lord Farquaad” movie for DreamWorks Animation and a “Cheech & Chong” biopic with Hidden Pictures.

On the television side, both are writers and co-producers on the upcoming Matthew McConaughey/Woody Harrelson Apple TV and Skydance show “Brothers.” The pair are also staff writers for the “Ren & Stimpy” reboot for Comedy Central and Paramount+.

Jimenez and McMechan are repped by WME and Mosaic.





