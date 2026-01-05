‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ ‘Elio’ Lead Annie Award Nominations

Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” and Pixar’s “Elio” led all films in nominations for the 53rd Annie Awards, which announced the finalists in its annual salute to animated film on Monday.

Both films received 10 nominations in the 12 feature-film categories, with “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” and “Zootopia 2” receiving seven each, and “Arco” and “The Bad Guys 2” receiving five.

The Best Feature category consisted of “Elio,” “KPop Demon Hunters,” “Little Amélie,” “Bad Guys 2” and “Zootopia 2,” while Best Feature – Independent nominees were “A Magnificent Life,” “Arco,” “I’m Frankelda,” “Lost in Starlight” and “Scarlet.”

Television projects that received multiple nominations included “Asterix & Obelisk: The Big Fight,” “Win or Lose,” “Common Side Effects,” “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical” and “Love, Death + Robots.”

The Annies also announced several honorary awards. The Winsor McCay Award, the organization’s lifetime-achievement prize, will go to filmmakers Michael Dudok de Wit (“Father and Daughter,” “The Red Turtle”), Christopher Miller and Phil Lord (“The Lego Movie,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) and Chris Sanders (“Lilo & Stitch,” “The Wild Robot”); the June Foray Award for contributions to the animation community will be given to producer and AnimAID founder Sandy Rabins; the Ub Iwerks Award for technical innovation will go to Wacom; and the Special Achievement Award for work that doesn’t fit in other categories will be given to the annual LightBox Expo event.

The Annie Awards are put on by ASIFA-Hollywood, the Southern California chapter of the Association Internationale du Film D’Animation. The 53rd Annie Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus.

Over the first 24 years in the existence of the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category, more than 90% of the Oscar nominees have first received Annie noms. (That figure is beefed up by four years in which the Annies’ top category had between seven and 10 nominees, and by the past 10 years in which the Annies have both a Best Feature and Best Feature – Independent categories.)

Here is the list of nominations. A more detailed list can be found at the ASIFA-Hollywood website.

Best Feature

“Elio”

Pixar Animation Studios

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

“The Bad Guys 2”

DreamWorks Animation

“Zootopia 2”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Feature – Independent

“A Magnificent Life

Mediawan, What the Prod and Bidibul productions

“Arco”

Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

“I’m Frankelda”

Cinema Fantasma, Warner Bros. Discovery, Woo Films, Cine Vendaval

“Lost In Starlight”

Netflix / Climax Studio

“Scarlet”

Studio Chizu

Best Special Production

“A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice”

Nickelodeon Animation Studio & Jam Filled Entertainment

“Adult Swim’s The Elephant”

Titmouse and Williams Street

“Not Just a Goof”

Venturia Animation Studios for CNEK Films LLC

“Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical”

WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

“The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland”

Lupus Films, Universal Pictures Content Group

Best Short Subject

“Cardboard”

Locksmith Animation

“Ovary-Acting”

Klipp og Lim, Jante Films, Apparat Filmproduktion AB

“Pillowzzz”

Animoshe

“Snow Bear”

The Art of Aaron Blaise

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

National Film Board of Canada

Best Sponsored

“Animated Short: “Trek” | Honkai: Star Rail”

FLiiiP Design

“Fortnite x The Simpsons: Apocalypse D’Oh!”

A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

“LouiMax Dreams of Being An Adult”

Imagine Create Media Inc. in conjunction with Maileg APS

“Olipop Yeti”

Screen Novelties & Passion Pictures

“Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – The Animation”

SEGA of America in association with GXS Production

Best TV/Media – Preschool

“Eva The Owlet”

Episode: Welcome to Treetopington

Brown Bag Films / Scholastic Entertainment in association with Apple

“Kindergarten: The Musical!”

Episode: Gotta Go!

Oddbot Entertainment, Disney Branded Television

“The Tiny Chef Show”

Episode: Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular

Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions

“Wow Lisa”

Episode: Rainy Day

Punkrobot

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum”

Episode: I am Jackie Robinson

9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films

Best TV/Media – Children

“My Melody & Kuromi”

Episode: All For Our Best Friend

Sanrio Company for Netflix

“Spice Frontier: Escape From Veltegar”

Episode: 1

Steamroller Animation

“Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja

Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures

“The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball”

Episode: The Rewrite

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

“Wylde Pak”

Episode: Sungandeul

Nickelodeon Animation Studios / Jam Filled Entertainment

Best TV/Media – Mature

“Bob’s Burgers”

Episode: Grand Pre-Pre-Pre Opening

20th TV

“Common Side Effects”

Episode: Pilot

Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions

“Haha, You Clowns”

Episode: 107 – Duncan Holds a Baby

Williams Street

“Il Baracchino”

Episode: Claudia entra in un caffè

Luckyred, Megadrago

“South Park”

Episode: Sermon on the ‘Mount

Comedy Central LLC

Best TV/Media – Limited Series

“Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight”

Episode: Episode III

Netflix/Banijay Production France/Legende Films

“Eyes of Wakanda”

Episode: Into The Lion’s Den

Marvel Studios

“Marvel Zombies”

Episode: 2

Marvel Studios

“Star Wars: Visions – Volume 3”

Episode: BLACK

david production

“Win Or Lose”

Episode: Episode 8: Home

Pixar Animation Studios

Best Student Film

“A Sparrow’s Song”

Student director: Tobias Eckerlin

Student producer: Tobias Eckerlin

School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

“Acrobats”

Student directors: Éloïse Alluyn, Hugo Danet, Anna Despinoy, Antonin Guerci, Alexandre Marzin, Shali Reddy

School: Gobelins

“Jour de vent”

Student directors: Martin Chailloux, Ai Kim Crespin, Elise Golfouse, Chloé Lab, Hugo Taillez, Camille Truding

School: École des Nouvelles Images

“The Undying Pain of Existence”

Student director: Oscar Jacobson

Student producers: Franz Rügamer, Nadiia Yunatska

School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

“TRASH”

Student directors: Maxime Cranon, Alexis Le Ral

Student producers: Robin Delaporte, Romain Fleischer, Mattéo Durand

School: ESMA

Best FX – TV/Media

“Marvel Zombies”

Episode: Episode 4

“Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age”

Episode: The Big Freeze

“Spice Frontier”

Episode: 1

“Star Wars: Visions – Volume 3”

Episode: The Bird of Paradise

“WONDLA”

Episode: Lost

Best FX – Feature

“Elio”

“In Your Dreams”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“The Bad Guys 2”

“Zootopia 2”

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

“Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight”

“Forevergreen”

“Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical”

“The Simpsons”

“Win Or Lose”

Best Character Animation – Feature

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“The Bad Guys 2”

“Zootopia 2”

Best Character Animation – Live Action

“A Minecraft Movie”

“Captain America: Brave New World”

“How To Train Your Dragon”

“Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age”

“Superman”

Best Character Animation – Video Game

“Bye Sweet Carole”

“Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”

“Ghost of Yōtei”

“Keeper”

“South of Midnight”

Best Character Design – TV/Media

“Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight”

Episode: Episode IV

“Bat-Fam”

Episode: A Knight at the Movies

“Love, Death + Robots”

Episode: 400 Boys

“Wednesdays with Gramps”

Short Film

“Win Or Lose”

Episode: Episode 8, Home

Best Character Design – Feature

“Elio”

“Fixed”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”

“The Twits”

Best Direction – TV/Media

“Common Side Effects”

Episode: Cliff’s Edge

“DAN DA DAN”

Episode: Clash! Space Kaiju vs. Giant Robot!

“Not a Box”

Episode: It’s a Boat

“Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja

“The Quinta’s Ghost”

Short Film

Best Direction – Feature

“Arco”, Ugo Bienvenu, Adam Sillard, Anaëlle Saba

“Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc”, Tatsuya Yoshihara

“KPop Demon Hunters”, Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”, Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han

“Scarlet”, Mamoru Hosoda

Best Music – TV/Media

“Common Side Effects”

Episode: Lakeshore Limited

“Devil May Cry”

Episode: The First Circle

“Éiru”

Short Film

“Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical”

Special Production

“Win Or Lose”

Episode: Episode 6, Mixed Signals

Best Music – Feature

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

Best Production Design – TV/Media

“Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight”

Episode: Episode II

“Forevergreen”

Special Production

“Love, Death + Robots”

Episode: How Zeke Got Religion

“ParaNorman: The Thrifting”

Special Production

“Wednesdays with Gramps”

Short Film

Best Production Design – Feature

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“The Bad Guys 2”

“The Twits”

“Zootopia 2”

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

“Love, Death + Robots”

Episode: How Zeke Got Religion

“ParaNorman: The Thrifting”

Special Production

“Snow Bear”

Short Film

“Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja

“Win Or Lose”

Episode: Episode 8, Home

Best Storyboarding – Feature

“Arco”

“Elio”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”\

“The Bad Guys 2”

“Zootopia 2”

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

“Bob’s Burgers”

Episode: Don’t Worry Be Hoopy

“Hazbin Hotel”

Episode: Behind Closed Doors

“Long Story Short”

Episode: Shira Can’t Cook

“Smiling Friends”

Episode: Shmaloogles

“The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball”

Episode: The Amadain

Best Voice Acting – Feature

“Dog Man”, Lil Rey Howery (Character: Chief)

“Elio”, Remy Edgerly (Character: Glordon)

“In Your Dreams”, Craig Robinson (Character: Baloney Tony)

“KPop Demon Hunters”, Arden Cho (Character: Rumi)

“The Twits”, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Character: Beesha)

Best Writing – TV/Media

“#1 Happy Family USA”

Episode: Episode 101: NINE TEN

“Adult Swim’s The Elephant”

Special Production

“Common Side Effects”

Episode: Pilot

“Lulu is a Rhinoceros”

Special Production

“Win Or Lose”

Episode: Episode 4, Pickle

Best Writing – Feature

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Scarlet”

“Zootopia 2”

Best Editorial – TV/Media

“Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight”

Episode: Episode III

“Common Side Effects”

Episode: Raid

“Haunted Hotel”

Episode: The Acolytes of Abaddon

“Invincible S3”

Episode: I Thought You’d Never Shut Up

“Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch”

Episode: Up From the Grave

Best Editorial – Feature

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Olivia & las Nubes”