‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ First Reactions Praise Sequel as ‘One of the Best Horror Movies of the Last Decade’

Early reactions to Nia DaCosta’s “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” are in, and some are praising the film “one of the best horror movies of the last decade.”
That response comes from @EammonJacobs on X, though they were hardly the only social media user to share this sentiment while exiting early screenings. First reactions began pouring in mid-day in the U.S. on Tuesday after viewers at an early London screening started filing out.
“Excuse my language, but I just got out of the first screening of #28YearsLater: #TheBoneTemple – and holy f*****g s**t,” said user @dinotaur. “This has cranked everything up to 11 and I warn you, you will need a very strong stomach (or a sick bag). Also, Ralph Fiennes is truly phenomenal.”
Many praised DaCosta’s direction and Alex Garland’s writing for “The Bone Temple,” a direct continuation of 2025’s “28 Years Later,” which was also written by Garland but directed by “28 Days Later” helmer Danny Boyle.
“#28YearsLater: The Bone Temple – Yet more evidence that when you let Nia DaCosta cook, great things tend to happen,” said @AmonWarmann. “So much to love, with Ralph Fiennes walking away with the MVP and tearing the house down with one especially insane sequence that rightfully drew applause. Go see!”
Others pointed to the film’s other performances, specifically calling out Jack O’Connell — who had a memorable horror performance in this year’s “Sinners” — in addition to Fiennes.
“In a world in which award bodies could cope with awarding more than one genre film a year Ralph Fiennes should be in Oscar contention for his incredible performances in #28YearsLater & now the #TheBoneTemple,” said @khaleesi_101.
The positive reactions to “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” are welcome, but hardly a surprise. Just this year, Boyle’s “28 Years Laters” received broad acclaim for its visual style, emotionally mature storytelling and performances, particularly from Fiennes. Now, the three-time Oscar nominee has an expanded role in the direct follow-up, which passed hands from Boyle to DaCosta while Garland remained on as screenwriter. This comes hot on the heels of DaCosta’s “Hedda,” which released in October to critical acclaim and received a Golden Globe nomination for Tessa Thompson’s leading performance.
“The Bone Temple” is intended to be the second chapter of a trilogy, one that would conclude with a third and final Boyle film — reuniting him with “28 Days Later” star Cillian Murphy, who is said to appear briefly in “The Bone Temple.”
Read on for a full roundup of early reactions from London’s screening of “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.”