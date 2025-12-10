‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ First Reactions Praise Sequel as ‘One of the Best Horror Movies of the Last Decade’

Early reactions to Nia DaCosta’s “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” are in, and some are praising the film “one of the best horror movies of the last decade.”

That response comes from @EammonJacobs on X, though they were hardly the only social media user to share this sentiment while exiting early screenings. First reactions began pouring in mid-day in the U.S. on Tuesday after viewers at an early London screening started filing out.

“Excuse my language, but I just got out of the first screening of #28YearsLater: #TheBoneTemple – and holy f*****g s**t,” said user @dinotaur. “This has cranked everything up to 11 and I warn you, you will need a very strong stomach (or a sick bag). Also, Ralph Fiennes is truly phenomenal.”

Many praised DaCosta’s direction and Alex Garland’s writing for “The Bone Temple,” a direct continuation of 2025’s “28 Years Later,” which was also written by Garland but directed by “28 Days Later” helmer Danny Boyle.

“#28YearsLater: The Bone Temple – Yet more evidence that when you let Nia DaCosta cook, great things tend to happen,” said @AmonWarmann. “So much to love, with Ralph Fiennes walking away with the MVP and tearing the house down with one especially insane sequence that rightfully drew applause. Go see!”

Others pointed to the film’s other performances, specifically calling out Jack O’Connell — who had a memorable horror performance in this year’s “Sinners” — in addition to Fiennes.

“In a world in which award bodies could cope with awarding more than one genre film a year Ralph Fiennes should be in Oscar contention for his incredible performances in #28YearsLater & now the #TheBoneTemple,” said @khaleesi_101.

The positive reactions to “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” are welcome, but hardly a surprise. Just this year, Boyle’s “28 Years Laters” received broad acclaim for its visual style, emotionally mature storytelling and performances, particularly from Fiennes. Now, the three-time Oscar nominee has an expanded role in the direct follow-up, which passed hands from Boyle to DaCosta while Garland remained on as screenwriter. This comes hot on the heels of DaCosta’s “Hedda,” which released in October to critical acclaim and received a Golden Globe nomination for Tessa Thompson’s leading performance.

“The Bone Temple” is intended to be the second chapter of a trilogy, one that would conclude with a third and final Boyle film — reuniting him with “28 Days Later” star Cillian Murphy, who is said to appear briefly in “The Bone Temple.”

Read on for a full roundup of early reactions from London’s screening of “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.”

I’ll say it with my chest… 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is one of the best horror movies of the last decade. Gnarly, intense, and surprisingly tender. Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, and Chi Lewis-Parry, take a bloody bow. @SonyPicturesUK #28YearsLater #TheBoneTemple pic.twitter.com/rr7CjxIq4n — Eammon Parks Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) December 9, 2025

Nia DaCosta’s contribution to the 28 Years Later franchise is a weird delight!



Ralph Fiennes is a phenom while Jack O’Connell stands tall with the other Skins graduates with his acting chops!



Thank you again to @SonyPicturesUK for the invitation!#28YearsLater #TheBoneTemple pic.twitter.com/iQ4XhP97Ai — The Nerd Council (@TheNerdCouncil_) December 9, 2025

Hello, massive 28 Days Later fan here and The Bone Temple is the sequel I was hoping 28 Years Later would be #28YearsLater — Jacob Stolworthy (@JacobStolworthy) December 9, 2025

Jack O’Connell continues his stellar year with his instantly iconic turn as satanic cult leader Sir Jimmy Crystal in Nia DaCosta’s superb ultra violent sequel. Ralph Fiennes is out of this world phenomenal. Killer needle drops. Brilliant brilliant brilliant #TheBoneTemple pic.twitter.com/MAShh0GxZP — Naomi (@khaleesi_101) December 9, 2025

#28YearsLater THE BONE TEMPLE is exactly how you do a middle chapter of a trilogy. pic.twitter.com/AeQM9xBZeh — Kat Hughes (@GizmoShikari) December 9, 2025

Nia DaCosta went absolutely beast mode with 28 Years Later: #TheBoneTemple. That's all you need to know – go see it January 14th. — Sab Astley (@sab_astley) December 9, 2025

So I loved #28YearsLater #TheBoneTemple a brutal examination of faith, control and fear. It’s surprisingly funny while also maintaining absolute tension throughout. I think people will be shocked by how weird it gets. But I loved it. DaCosta nailed it. pic.twitter.com/9ild3AmDxl — Paul Klein 👾 (@paulkleinyoo) December 9, 2025

Nia DaCosta takes the reins of the #28YearsLater saga and delivers a staggering entry in #TheBoneTemple.



Jack O'Connell & Ralph Fiennes deliver phenomenal performances in this gloriously weighted story with more heart & heft than guts & gore. DaCosta delivers! @SonyPicturesUK pic.twitter.com/ULUjoTYkS8 — Phil Roberts (@philthecool) December 9, 2025

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is, at times, relentless, deeply cerebral, and a deliciously savage continuation of the story from 28 Years Later.



Jack O'Connell and Ralph Fiennes are superb, alongside the wonderful Chi-Lewis Parry.#28YearsLater #TheBoneTemple @SonyPicturesUK pic.twitter.com/i9jBzqQx7c — Matt Hudson (What I Watched Tonight) (@wiwt_uk) December 9, 2025

I just got to see #28yearslater #thebonetemple at the London preview screening. Gotta say that was incredible!! — RadioKid-A (@RadioKid_A) December 9, 2025

Just seen #TheBoneTemple OMG! I swear i jumped out of my seat FIVE TIMES! Brilliant film! Can’t wait for the next one! #28YearsLater pic.twitter.com/HXqzdTEkuI — Arif Mahmood (@arifmahmood_) December 9, 2025

