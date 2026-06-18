Sundance Breakout ‘Wicker’ Gets October Release Date From Black Bear

Black Bear has set an Oct. 23 limited theatrical release for Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer’s comedic fable, “Wicker,” following the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the company announced Thursday. The film will expand nationwide the following week on Oct. 30.

Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård, Peter Dinklage and Elizabeth Debicki, Marli Siu, and Nabhaan Rizwan star in the film, which is based on the short story “The Wicker Husband” by Ursula Wills. Wilson and Fischer adapted the screenplay.

According to the official synopsis, “Wicker” is “an audacious comedic fable about sex, marriage, and social convention, centering on a wholly original love story. When the ostracized Fisherwoman (Colman) commissions a wicker husband from the local Basketmaker (Dinklage), her unexpected romance with the creation (Skarsgård) sparks jealousy and threatens the village’s social order.”

“Wicker is just the kind of film we’re passionate about championing at Black Bear,” Benjamin Kramer, President of U.S. Distribution, said in a statement. “It’s bold, entertaining, and totally unlike anything else, as its early fans at Sundance have seen. Eleanor and Alex’s creative ambition shines through at every turn. Alongside an unforgettable cast, they have created a fresh and special experience. Supporting visionary filmmakers is at the core of what we do, and we look forward to bringing this unique story to audiences in theaters.”

The below-the-line talent on “Wicker” is just as impressive, with cinematographer Lol Crawley, winning production designer Renátó Cseh, and costume designers András Dániel Tóth and Attila Godena-Juhász “creating an anachronistic folk world rich in character detail,” and composer Anna Meredith “unified the tone with a bold, recorder-driven score.” Skarsgård’s fully practical Wicker Husband suit was created by Joe Dunckley and Weta Workshop.