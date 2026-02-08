Super Bowl 2026: All the Movie Trailers That Played During the Big Game

Super Bowl LX is here, with the Seattle Seahawks facing off against the New England Patriots at San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It is one of the most watched telecasts (and, now, with Peacock, streaming events) of the year.

And along with it, are of course trailers and commercials for some of the biggest and buzziest movies of the year.

If you want all of the trailers in one place, we’ve got them for you.

“Scream 7”

Tickets go on sale tomorrow for the latest entry in the long-running horror franchise. So it makes sense that Paramount would spring for a new trailer, featuring Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) being stalked by Ghostface yet again. And it’s not just Sidney, her daughter Tatum (Isabel May) is also in jeopardy this year. Will they make it out alive? Or will this be a final sequel for all!

“Scream 7” will be in theaters on February 27, 2026.

“Supergirl”

A new teaser for DC Studios’ upcoming “Supergirl” was leaning more towards the Puppy Bowl with a new spot that highlighted Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) and her connection with a young Krypto. That’s right – he’s a rescue! How cute is that? Most of the footage was from the already-released trailer, which once again leans on the Blondie needle drop, but dang it looks fun.

“Supergirl” will be in theaters on June 26, 2026.

“Hoppers”

Pixar’s “Hoppers” hits theaters next month, so it’s not a huge surprise that we have a new Super Bowl spot for the movie, about a young woman named Mabel (Piper Curda) who places her consciousness into a robot beaver. You know, that old story. The fast and funny spot does a great job of encapsulating what makes this animated movie so special. 🦎🦎🦎

“Hoppers” will be in theaters on March 6, 2026.

“Disclosure Day”

Steven Spielberg’s mysterious UFO movie got a Super Bowl spot that was absolutely dazzling as we saw Josh O’Connor threaten to expose the truth about extraterrestrials on earth and a spaceship emerge from a cloud. We could not be more in.

“Disclosure Day” will be in theaters on June 12, 2026.

“The Mandalorian and Grogu”

Arguably the most unusual movie spot during the Super Bowl, the ad for Disney and Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” a big-screen extension of the Disney+ series, took on the look and feel of a … beer commercial. Okay? It featured the title characters, plus voice over from what sounds like Sam Elliott, as they ride on a sled behind a pack of Tauntauns (the things that Han had to slice open to keep Luke warm in “The Empire Strikes Back”). And we thought they smelled bad on the outside!

“The Mandalorian and Grogu” will be in theaters on May 22, 2026.

“The Adventures of Cliff Booth”

The first trailer for David Fincher's 'THE ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH' has been released.



Coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/E70SJrBUzB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 9, 2026

Netflix hasn’t officially released the trailer for “The Adventures of Cliff Booth,” which they aren’t even confirming is the title, the upcoming follow-up to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which sees Brad Pitt return to his Oscar-winning role as stuntman Cliff Booth. This new movie is set in 1977 and sees Booth working as a Hollywood fixer. David Fincher steps in for Tarantino, who wrote the screenplay.

“The Adventures of Cliff Booth” will be on Netflix later this year.

“Minions & Monsters”

A brief teaser for “Minions & Monsters,” the third “Minions” movie and the seventh film in the “Despicable Me” franchise, threw to a longer trailer online. But it’s still always fun to see those little rascals running around.

“Minions & Monsters” will be in theaters on July 1, 2026.

“Project Hail Mary”

Yes, there was a Super Bowl spot for “Project Hail Mary,” the new sci-fi adventure from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Ryan Gosling plays an astronaut who has the weight of the world on his shoulders as he embarks on a deadly mission and befriends an alien lifeform. Amazon MGM Studios hasn’t put the spot online, so just enjoy the longer trailer, which features Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” and will probably make you cry. Enjoy.

“Project Hail Mary” will be in theaters on March 20, 2026.