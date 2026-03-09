‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Finds Its Yoshi in Donald Glover

Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” has made a big late addition to its cast, as Donald Glover will play Yoshi in the upcoming Nintendo animated film.

Producer and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri announced Glover’s casting as part of a Nintendo Direct presentation on Monday, which also showed the final trailer for the film.

In addition, Luis Guzman and Issa Rae have joined the cast as Wart, the main protagonist of “Super Mario Bros. 2,” and Honey Queen, an ally of Mario in the “Super Mario Galaxy” game the film adapts from.

Glover, Guzman and Rae join previously announced newcomers Benny Safdie and Brie Larson, who play Bowser Jr. and Princess Rosalina. Chris Pratt, Charlie Day and Anya Taylor-Joy return from 2023’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” as Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach alongside Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

“Super Mario Galaxy” is expected to be one of the highest grossing films at the box office this year. In 2023, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” grossed $1.36 billion at the global box office, setting a then-record for the highest grossing animated film not released by Disney or Pixar.

In the new trailer, Bowser Jr. attacks Mario, Luigi and Yoshi, successfully freeing his father from their imprisonment. Together, the pair plot their revenge on the plumber brothers and the Mushroom Kingdom as Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi set off on a new adventure that takes them far from home.

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” hits theaters April 1. Watch the trailer below.