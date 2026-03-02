‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Gets Broadcast Premiere on NBC in March | Exclusive

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will make its broadcast premiere on NBC later this month, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will air Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC in the lead up to the theatrical debut of “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” on April 1.

The Universal Pictures movie, which is produced by Nintendo and Illumination, comes to NBC nearly three years after hitting theaters in April 2023, when it earned over $1.3 billion worldwide.

The original movie follows Mario and Luigi after they’re transported into a magical world and quickly get separated, prompting a quest for Mario to find his brother with the help of Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad and the strong-willed ruler of the Kingdom, Princess Peach.

The follow up movie, which also hails from Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination, will see Mario and Luigi join Toad, Princess Peach and Yoshi in an adventure to outer space.

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson and Brie Larson.

For the most part, the team from the 2023 movie came back for “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” including producers Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo. Additionally, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic return to direct while Matthew Fogel returns to write the screenplay and Brian Tyler returns to compose the score.

Universal has employed a similar cross-promotional strategy for its theatrical franchises, including “Wicked,” which saw both the first movie as well as the “One Wonderful Night” special hit NBC prior to the theatrical debut of “Wicked: For Good.”