‘Wicked’ Sets NBC Broadcast Premiere Ahead of ‘For Good’ Theatrical Release

NBC will give “Wicked” fans a chance to refresh themselves on the magic of the first movie before the theatrical release of “Wicked: For Good” later this November.

“Wicked” will broadcast on NBC on Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/PT, NBC announced Thursday, just days ahead of the Nov. 21 premiere of “Wicked: For Good,” which concludes the events of the first movie.

The NBC broadcast of “Wicked,” which comes less than a year after the Jon M. Chu-directed film debuted in theaters, will air just weeks after the musical special “Wicked: One Wonderful Night.” The TV special will debut Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m and air the next day on Peacock.

The two-hour musical special will see stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande joined by their “Wicked: For Good” co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode for a night of reimagined musical arrangements, behind-the-scenes moments and a sneak peek at what’s ahead in “Wicked: For Good.”

After debuting on Nov. 22, 2024, “Wicked” has earned $756 million globally, becoming the highest domestic gross of any film, and scored 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

“Wicked: For Good” will pick up from the first film with Erivo’s Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. When a girl from Kansas comes crashing into their lives, they will need to come together one final time, and truly see each other, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good, the official logline reads.

Directed by Chu, “Wicked: For Good” is produced by Marc Platt and David Stone.