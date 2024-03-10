New ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie Set for Release in 2026

Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto announced the upcoming film as part of “Mario Day”

Super Mario Bros Movie
Illumination/Universal

Pre-production is underway at Illumination on a new film based on Nintendo’s “Super Mario Bros.,” with Universal set to release the film on April 3, 2026.

The new film was announced by legendary Nintendo game director and “Mario” creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri as part of “Mario Day,” an annual event Nintendo holds on Mar. 10.

Details on the plot were not shared, but Miyamoto and Meledandri were careful to describe the upcoming film as one set in the world of “Super Mario Bros.” but not necessarily a sequel to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Meledandri said that storyboarding and set design work has already begun, with animation set to begin later this year.

Mario was a lock to return to Universal and Illumination’s release slate after “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” grossed $1.36 billion at the global box office last year, second only to “Barbie” on the annual charts. It shattered the record for the highest grossing film based on a video game in box office history and passed the $1.15 billion grossed by “Minions” to become Illumination’s highest grossing movie ever.

“Super Mario Bros.” has also become an integral part of Universal’s theme park plans with the opening of “Super Nintendo World” at Universal Studios in Osaka and Hollywood. Created with direct input from Miyamoto and Nintendo, the new theme park areas feature an augmented reality ride based on “Mario Kart” and mini games throughout the park. “Super Nintendo World” will also be a part of Universal’s new theme park Epic Universe, which is set to open in Orlando in 2025.

The new Nintendo film joins an Illumination release slate that includes “Despicable Me 4,” which hits theaters this July, as well as third installments in the “Sing” and “Secret Life of Pets” franchises.

