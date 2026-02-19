Social Media Star Tara Yummy Signs With WME | Exclusive

Digital creator Tara Yummy signed with William Morris Endeavor in all areas Thursday, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The touring DJ and social media personality, best known for her Y2K style and quick wit online, looks to branch her content into traditional entertainment by signing with the agency.

“I’m thrilled to be signing with WME,” she told TheWrap. “This is just the beginning and I can’t wait to work alongside them to take my career to the next level.”

The 25-year-old influencer set out on the “Tara Yummy’s Mindset” tour in February. Her first North American tour kicked off with two sold-out nights in Los Angeles at the Roxy Theatre and a sold-out New York City debut.

Yummy first gained recognition for her Instagram presence and later went on to host weekly vlogs on YouTube as well as her signature series “Stuck in a Car,” filmed in her pink G-Wagon. Yummy has hosted guests including Ross Lynch, Alix Earle, Madeline Argy, Vinnie Hacker, Yungblud and Trisha Paytas, among others.

The social media personality has garnered over 14.5 million followers across platforms. She also appeared in Role Model’s music video for “Look at That Woman” and Landon Barker’s “Over You” music video.

WME looks to amplify the digital and music work the influencer is already doing while supporting her as she expands to new areas of media and entertainment.

Yummy will continue to be represented by WAV, IMG Models and Align PR.