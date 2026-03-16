Teyana Taylor Schools Trolls Saying She Was Too Energized at the Oscars: ‘Miserable Hearts Forget the Face of Happiness’

Teyana Taylor is clapping back at critics who thought she was a little too excited at the Oscars. After social media users mocked the singer-actor for her enthusiastic reactions during the ceremony, Taylor took to social media to defend her joy — and deliver a message for the trolls.

Taylor went viral during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony for how much she celebrated the winner in nearly every category. The camera cut to her constantly clapping and standing and cheering for all of the night’s winners and she took to social media Monday to explain why she was so happy for the nominees all night.

“The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness,” Taylor wrote. “They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship it unsettles them! Like holy water touching a demon. Because clapping for someone else’s victory requires something many people never learned … how to win with grace & pure joy, and how to lose with grace, chin up & dignity.”

The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness.

They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship it unsettles them! like holy water touching a demon. Because clapping for someone else’s victory requires something many… https://t.co/FxDGDhJseL — TEYANA M.J. TAYLOR (@TEYANATAYLOR) March 16, 2026

Taylor was first seen cheering harder than anyone else during the first award of the night for Best Supporting Actress — for which she was nominated. The trophy ended up going to Amy Madigan for her role as Aunt Gladys in “Weapons” instead of Taylor for her part in “One Battle After Another.” When Madigan’s name was announced, Taylor leapt to her feet, cheering and clapping.

That trend continued through the night, whether “One Battle After Another” earned the Oscar or not — though she was always particularly excited when those for her film won. When the film earned the top prize for Best Film, Taylor ran onstage with Paul Thomas Anderson in a near-headlock as both celebrated the victory.

While Taylor didn’t win in her category, “One Battle After Another” had a great night, bringing home the top honor of Best Picture, nabbing Best Supporting Actor and earning Paul Thomas Anderson the Oscar for Best Director.