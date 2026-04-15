‘The Cat in the Hat’: Bill Hader’s Seussian Feline Finds Out That ‘Kids Are Hard to Impress These Days’

After years of development, Warner Bros. is ready to get back into the feature animation game, starting with their adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat” starring Bill Hader, which

In the new trailer, we see the Cat trying to entertain a pair of bored kids in a black and white world, but it is all for naught. “Kids are hard to impress these days,” he laments.

But Cat hopes he can bring some happiness to two kids who are moving into a new apartment. After the usual Seussian hijinks, an accident leads to the trio landing in a world made entirely from the kids’ memories, where they are free to unlock the power of their imaginations.

“The Cat in the Hat” is a big title for Warner Bros., as it marks their return to the animation front at the box office. Along with “Cat in the Hat,” the studio has animated titles like “Bad Fairies” starring Cynthia Erivo and “Margie Claus” starring Melissa McCarthy.

To commemorate the label’s return, Warner Bros. unveiled a new logo for Warner Bros. Animation, which shows Looney Tunes icon Tweety Bird flying around the world famous Warner Bros. water tower painted in Looney colors.