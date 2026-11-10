The Team Sets Board After Sale to Providence Equity

The Team has established a new board to oversee the company’s strategy and next phase of growth following its sale to majority owner Providence Equity.

The group includes CEO Michael Watts, Global Brands and Properties President Elizabeth Lindsey, Global Talent Representation President Jason Ranne, Music Co-President Kevin Shivers, EMEA & APAC President Matthew Vandrau, Chief Financial Officer Elena Rochelli and Brillstein Entertainment Partners chairman and CEO Jon Liebman. Each executive will continue serving in their leadership role within their respective business units.

Also joining the board is Providence Equity’s North America Co-Head and Senior Managing Director Davis Noell, Operating Partner Greg Brown, Managing Director Scott Marimow and Senior Vice President Ahana Maken.

Providence will name additional external board members in the coming months.

Board members for The Team. (The Team)

“This is an important moment for our company,” Watts said in a statement. “The members of this board have shown the qualities we value most: embracing our culture, supporting their colleagues and delivering exceptional results for our clients. This group will build on our momentum and help us accelerate growth by focusing on the ways we can best support our clients’ goals and aspirations.”

“The Team has an incredibly talented leadership team, and we welcome the expertise and perspective that this board will bring to the business,” Noell added. “We’re excited about the growth opportunities ahead and will continue to provide capital and strategic partnership to help expand The Team’s capabilities across sports, music and entertainment.”

Providence, which first invested in The Team back in 2022, owned about 60% of the agency prior to buying out founder Casey Wasserman in July.

Wasserman sold his remaining ownership interest five months after the embattled executive informed his staff that he intended to sell his company amid the fallout from his connection to Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker. It also followed multiple rounds of bids that were received from prospective buyers and investors.

As majority investor, it will continue to support organic growth and strategic M&A opportunities, providing the capital and partnership needed to help The Team expand across sports, music and entertainment.

The Team provides representation and marketing services to talent, brands and properties across 28 countries and more than 70 cities worldwide.