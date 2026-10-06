TheGrill Portrait Gallery: Rob Bonta, David Oyelowo, Makan Delrahim, Jo Cronk and More

TheWrap’s 2026 Grill business conference gathered some of the most influential thought leaders in the entertainment and media sphere today. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Skydance Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim broke down the settlement talks that paved the way for Paramount to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery; David Oyelowo and Nate Parker explained why jumping into microdramas supercharged their artistry; and AMC Entertainment chief Adam Aron, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson and Regal Cinemas CEO Eduardo Acuna broke down this summer’s monumental box office.
See those speakers and more in our portrait gallery below, with photography by Steve Limones.
And for all of TheWrap’s Grill coverage, click here.
Rob Bonta, California Attorney General
Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydance
Shira Lazar, Founder, CEO & host, What’s Trending
Harry Sloan, Chairman & CEO, Eagle Equity Partners LLC
Adam Fogelson, Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group
Susan Sprung, CEO, Producers Guild of America
Adam Aron, Chairman & CEO, AMC Entertainment
Jason Robins, CEO & Co-Founder, DraftKings
Victor Elizalde, Founder & CEO, Viva Pictures
Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Global Entertainment
David Oyelowo, Actor, Producer & Director
Nate Parker, CEO & Co-Founder, Mansa
Nate Parker, CEO & Co-Founder, Mansa and David Oyelowo, Actor, Producer & Director
Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
Will McIntosh, President, Digital Platforms & Ventures, Versant
Marie-Josée Cantin Johnson, SVP, Strategy, AgilLink & Exactuals, Entertainment & Sports Banking, City National Bank
Ori Winokur, Head of Music & Entertainment Partnerships, Artlist
Bernie Su, Head of Creative, Pickford
Jason Zada, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Secret Level
Kim Larson, Managing Director & Head of Creator and Gaming Team, YouTube
Olivia Ferney, Content Creator, Luxury Travel & Event Expert
Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar
Olivia Ferney, Content Creator, Luxury Travel & Event Expert; Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar; Kim Larson, Managing Director & Head of Creator and Gaming Team, YouTube; Marie-Josée Cantin Johnson, SVP, Strategy, AgilLink & Exactuals, Entertainment & Sports Banking, City National Bank
Chris M. Williams, Founder & CEO, pocket.watch
Todd Terrazas, Co-Founder, AI on the Lot & FBRC.ai
Kevin Goetz, Founder & CEO, Screen Engine/ASI
Ross Gerber, CEO & President, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management
Eliza McNitt, Filmmaker, Writer & Director
Yves Bergquist, AI Researcher, Entertainment Technology Center, USC
David Bianchi, Actor, Producer & Director
Jana Winograde, Founder and CEO, aTwist
John Kulback, Partner, Loeb & Loeb LLP
Darin Stewart, Director, “The Arc”
Rameez Tase, Co-Founder & President, Antenna
Ana Kley, Creators & Partnerships Operations Lead, CapCut
Nik Kleverov, Co-founder & CCO, Native Foreign
Guy Shimoni, CEO & Co-Founder, Shortical
Erik Hodge, Partner, Raine
Simone Ferretti, Executive Producer, “The Arc”
Simone Ferretti, Executive Producer, and Darin Stewart, Director, “The Arc”
Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal
David Permut, Producer, “The Invite” & “Being Heumann”
Rachel O’Connor, Producer, “Project Hail Mary” & “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”
Josh Peters, Producer, “Josephine”
Rodrigo Teixeira, Producer, “Paper Tiger” & “Furies”
Mike Gioia, Co-Founder, AI on the Lot