TheGrill Portrait Gallery: Rob Bonta, David Oyelowo, Makan Delrahim, Jo Cronk and More

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TheWrap’s 2026 Grill business conference gathered some of the most influential thought leaders in the entertainment and media sphere today. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Skydance Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim broke down the settlement talks that paved the way for Paramount to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery; David Oyelowo and Nate Parker explained why jumping into microdramas supercharged their artistry; and AMC Entertainment chief Adam Aron, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson and Regal Cinemas CEO Eduardo Acuna broke down this summer’s monumental box office.

See those speakers and more in our portrait gallery below, with photography by Steve Limones.

And for all of TheWrap’s Grill coverage, click here.