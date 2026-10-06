Home > Industry News > Business

TheGrill Portrait Gallery: Rob Bonta, David Oyelowo, Makan Delrahim, Jo Cronk and More

See the speakers from TheWrap’s 2026 business conference

TheGrill 2026: Portraits Gallery (Photo: Steve Limones for TheWrap)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

TheWrap’s 2026 Grill business conference gathered some of the most influential thought leaders in the entertainment and media sphere today. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Skydance Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim broke down the settlement talks that paved the way for Paramount to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery; David Oyelowo and Nate Parker explained why jumping into microdramas supercharged their artistry; and AMC Entertainment chief Adam Aron, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson and Regal Cinemas CEO Eduardo Acuna broke down this summer’s monumental box office.

See those speakers and more in our portrait gallery below, with photography by Steve Limones.

And for all of TheWrap’s Grill coverage, click here.

Rob Bonta and Makan Delrahim speak at TheWrap's Grill conference 2026
Read Next
Paramount's Makan Delrahim, California AG Rob Bonta Get Candid on Warner Bros. Merger Settlement
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Rob Bonta, California Attorney General

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Makan Delrahim, Chief Legal Officer, Paramount Skydance

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Shira Lazar, Founder, CEO & host, What’s Trending

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Harry Sloan, Chairman & CEO, Eagle Equity Partners LLC

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Adam Fogelson, Chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Susan Sprung, CEO, Producers Guild of America

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Adam Aron, Chairman & CEO, AMC Entertainment

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jason Robins, CEO & Co-Founder, DraftKings

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Victor Elizalde, Founder & CEO, Viva Pictures

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Eduardo Acuna, CEO, Regal Global Entertainment

David Oyelowo
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

David Oyelowo, Actor, Producer & Director

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Nate Parker, CEO & Co-Founder, Mansa

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Nate Parker, CEO & Co-Founder, Mansa and David Oyelowo, Actor, Producer & Director

Sharon Waxman
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Will McIntosh, President, Digital Platforms & Ventures, Versant

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Marie-Josée Cantin Johnson, SVP, Strategy, AgilLink & Exactuals, Entertainment & Sports Banking, City National Bank

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Ori Winokur, Head of Music & Entertainment Partnerships, Artlist

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Bernie Su, Head of Creative, Pickford

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jason Zada, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Secret Level

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Kim Larson, Managing Director & Head of Creator and Gaming Team, YouTube

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Olivia Ferney, Content Creator, Luxury Travel & Event Expert

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Olivia Ferney, Content Creator, Luxury Travel & Event Expert; Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar; Kim Larson, Managing Director & Head of Creator and Gaming Team, YouTube; Marie-Josée Cantin Johnson, SVP, Strategy, AgilLink & Exactuals, Entertainment & Sports Banking, City National Bank

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Chris M. Williams, Founder & CEO, pocket.watch

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Todd Terrazas, Co-Founder, AI on the Lot & FBRC.ai

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Kevin Goetz, Founder & CEO, Screen Engine/ASI

Ross Gerber
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Ross Gerber, CEO & President, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Eliza McNitt, Filmmaker, Writer & Director

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Yves Bergquist, AI Researcher, Entertainment Technology Center, USC

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

David Bianchi, Actor, Producer & Director

Jana Winograde
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jana Winograde, Founder and CEO, aTwist

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

John Kulback, Partner, Loeb & Loeb LLP

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Darin Stewart, Director, “The Arc”

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Rameez Tase, Co-Founder & President, Antenna

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Ana Kley, Creators & Partnerships Operations Lead, CapCut

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Nik Kleverov, Co-founder & CCO, Native Foreign

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Guy Shimoni, CEO & Co-Founder, Shortical

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Erik Hodge, Partner, Raine

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Simone Ferretti, Executive Producer, “The Arc”

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Simone Ferretti, Executive Producer, and Darin Stewart, Director, “The Arc”

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

David Permut, Producer, “The Invite” & “Being Heumann”

Rachel O'Connor
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Rachel O’Connor, Producer, “Project Hail Mary” & “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Josh Peters, Producer, “Josephine”

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Rodrigo Teixeira, Producer, “Paper Tiger” & “Furies”

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Mike Gioia, Co-Founder, AI on the Lot

Read Next
Microdrama Platform Founders Say Hollywood Has Come Knocking as Traditional Pipelines Shrink

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments