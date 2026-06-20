‘Toy Story 5’ Programs a Spectacular $164 Million Opening Weekend

As expected, Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” is a summer box office behemoth. Lifted by longtime fans as well as additional matinee support from Juneteenth moviegoers, the return of Woody, Buzz and Jessie earned just under $71 million for its opening day as it is on pace for a $164 million domestic opening weekend from 4,425 locations.



It’s a start that ranks among the many industry-best animated opening weekends that Pixar has posted over the last decade, sitting between the $154 million summer opening of “Inside Out 2” in 2024 and the $182.4 million of “The Incredibles 2” in 2018.

Consistent with the rest of the “Toy Story” series, reception is excellent across the board, posting an A on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93% for both audiences and critics. Even with Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters” coming in two weeks, “Toy Story 5” has everything it needs to pass the $1.07 billion total of “Toy Story 4.”

In a distant second is Universal/Amblin’s “Disclosure Day,” which while not facing as steep of a drop as other recent films like “Masters of the Universe” with older-skewing opening weekend crowds is still set to fall 61% from its $44.5 million launch to $17.2 million this weekend. Steven Spielberg’s $115 million-budgeted sci-fi film now has an estimated domestic total of $78.4 million through Sunday.

Focus Features’ “Obsession” has finally posted a weekend total below its $17.1 million opening in its sixth frame with $14.2 million. Now standing at $215 million domestic, it joins “Sinners” as only the second original film since the start of 2018 to cross the $200 million mark.

Farther down the charts, several specialty distributors released films this weekend including A24’s “The Death of Robin Hood,” which earned a $1.1 million opening day from 1,762 locations and is on pace for a $2.5 million opening. Starring Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer in a grim reimagining of the famed English outlaw’s final days, the film has received mixed-to-positive reception with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 69% critics and 71% audience alongside a C+ on CinemaScore.

The Neon horror film “Leviticus” is also hitting theaters with an industry estimated $3 million opening from 1,076 locations, earning Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93% critics and 78% audience. Finally, Focus Features has released “Girls Like Girls,” the LGBT romantic drama based on Hayley Kiyoko’s viral music video, where it is set to earn a $2 million opening from just 504 locations.