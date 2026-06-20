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‘Toy Story 5’ Programs a Spectacular $164 Million Opening Weekend

The latest Pixar film tops the openings of past studio releases like “Toy Story 4” and “Inside Out 2”

Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, Tom Hanks and Greta Lee in 'Toy Story 5' (Disney/Pixar)

As expected, Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” is a summer box office behemoth. Lifted by longtime fans as well as additional matinee support from Juneteenth moviegoers, the return of Woody, Buzz and Jessie earned just under $71 million for its opening day as it is on pace for a $164 million domestic opening weekend from 4,425 locations.

It’s a start that ranks among the many industry-best animated opening weekends that Pixar has posted over the last decade, sitting between the $154 million summer opening of “Inside Out 2” in 2024 and the $182.4 million of “The Incredibles 2” in 2018.

Consistent with the rest of the “Toy Story” series, reception is excellent across the board, posting an A on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93% for both audiences and critics. Even with Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters” coming in two weeks, “Toy Story 5” has everything it needs to pass the $1.07 billion total of “Toy Story 4.”

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In a distant second is Universal/Amblin’s “Disclosure Day,” which while not facing as steep of a drop as other recent films like “Masters of the Universe” with older-skewing opening weekend crowds is still set to fall 61% from its $44.5 million launch to $17.2 million this weekend. Steven Spielberg’s $115 million-budgeted sci-fi film now has an estimated domestic total of $78.4 million through Sunday.

Focus Features’ “Obsession” has finally posted a weekend total below its $17.1 million opening in its sixth frame with $14.2 million. Now standing at $215 million domestic, it joins “Sinners” as only the second original film since the start of 2018 to cross the $200 million mark.

Farther down the charts, several specialty distributors released films this weekend including A24’s “The Death of Robin Hood,” which earned a $1.1 million opening day from 1,762 locations and is on pace for a $2.5 million opening. Starring Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer in a grim reimagining of the famed English outlaw’s final days, the film has received mixed-to-positive reception with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 69% critics and 71% audience alongside a C+ on CinemaScore.

The Neon horror film “Leviticus” is also hitting theaters with an industry estimated $3 million opening from 1,076 locations, earning Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93% critics and 78% audience. Finally, Focus Features has released “Girls Like Girls,” the LGBT romantic drama based on Hayley Kiyoko’s viral music video, where it is set to earn a $2 million opening from just 504 locations.

George Lucas at Comic Con 2025, Minions & Monsters
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Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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