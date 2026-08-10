Trump Media Loses $238 Million on Only $1.7 Million in Revenue

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Trump Media & Technology Group lost $238.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 as the company behind Truth Social and Truth+ expands its media business while pushing further into cryptocurrency, financial services and other ventures.

The company generated $1.7 million in revenue during the second quarter, an 89% increase from a year ago. But its losses widened significantly from the same period last year, when Trump Media lost roughly $20 million.

Trump Media has been working to expand its media business beyond Truth Social, the social media platform that remains its best-known product. The company has rolled out streaming service Truth+ and on Monday highlighted its push into data licensing through Truth API, which gives businesses and developers access to public content posted on Truth Social.

The company said it has signed more than 10 customer agreements for Truth API and that the business has begun generating revenue.

Interim CEO Kevin McGurn said Trump Media is directing resources toward what he called the “core pillars of our media business” as the company works to expand its products.

At the same time, Trump Media has increasingly pushed beyond media altogether. The company has built up cryptocurrency and other financial assets, launched financial services products under the Truth.Fi brand and agreed to merge with fusion energy company TAE Technologies.

The company reported $190.4 million in unrealized losses during the second quarter, contributing to its overall $238.1 million net loss.

Despite the sizable quarterly loss, it marked an improvement from the first three months of the year, when Trump Media lost $405.9 million.

Trump Media said it ended the quarter with approximately $2 billion in total assets.