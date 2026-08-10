Mark Zuckerberg Says AI May Shrink Companies — but Won’t Kill Jobs

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As Hollywood and the media industry grapple with artificial intelligence’s potential impact on jobs, Mark Zuckerberg says companies may need fewer workers — but he rejects the idea that AI will lead to mass unemployment.

The Meta CEO laid out his case Monday in “The Future Is for Everyone,” a sweeping manifesto outlining his vision for artificial intelligence and what he calls “personal superintelligence.”

“Company sizes may shrink — just as they did in the transition from industrial giants to tech companies,” Zuckerberg wrote. “But this doesn’t mean fewer jobs overall.”

Instead, the billionaire envisions an economy with more companies employing fewer people, predicting that small groups equipped with AI agents could eventually operate businesses at significant scale. That vision has particular implications for entertainment and media, where the growing use of AI has fueled questions about the future of creative work. AI protections became a major issue during Hollywood’s 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes, and the technology has continued to spread across content creation and other parts of the media business.

Zuckerberg also acknowledged that workers will have to adapt as AI changes existing jobs. However, he argued that the technology could generate entirely new professions and businesses faster than automation eliminates existing ones.

Some of his examples touch directly on creative work. Zuckerberg imagined “world builders and experience designers” creating games, stories and adventures, and pointed to social media creators and app developers as jobs that largely didn’t exist a generation ago.

He also rejected some of the more dire predictions about where AI is headed. “It is surprising that the discourse from many developing AI is so filled with doom,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Rather than primarily automating existing work, Zuckerberg argued that AI should expand what individuals can invent and create. “The more superintelligence serves as a tool of invention,” he noted, “the more likely that individual capability outpaces automation and the future is better for people.”