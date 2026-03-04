‘Twisters’ Director Lee Isaac Chung Exits ‘Ocean’s 11’ Prequel

“Twisters” director Lee Isaac Chung is no longer directing the “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel for Warner Bros. Pictures citing creative differences, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

“This is an amicable split due to creative differences,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.

Margot Robbie is producing the project via her Lucky Chap banner.

“Lee Isaac is a singular filmmaking talent whose vision and partnership have been invaluable to Warner Bros. and LuckyChap throughout this journey. Our experience with him has only deepened our enthusiasm to collaborate on future projects together,” Warner Bros and Lukychap added.

The script is from “A Family Affair” writer Carrie Solomon. Plot details are being kept under wraps but the new film is known to be an “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel that is set in Europe in the 1960s.

Since “Ocean’s Eleven” hit theaters in 2001, the franchise has become a global sensation, spawning three more films and raking in over $1.4 billion at the global box office.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…