7 Movies Leaving Netflix to Watch Before They’re Gone

While a number of movies arrived on Netflix this month, a handful of noteworthy titles are set to leave the streaming service over the next few weeks as well. These include one of the most controversial Best Picture winners of the 1990s, an underrated 2023 coming-of-age drama and an oft-forgotten, failed franchise reboot from the late 2010s. A psychological thriller starring Matt Damon and Jude Law is also set to exit Netflix in March, as is one of the most beloved and popular Hollywood blockbusters ever made.

Here are seven movies leaving Netflix in March that you should watch before they are gone from the streaming service.

“Forrest Gump” (Paramount Pictures) “Forrest Gump” (1994) “Forrest Gump” is one of the most oft-quoted and indelible American films ever made, and it is set to leave Netflix on March 4. An adaptation of Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name, “Forrest Gump” stars Tom Hanks, who won a Best Actor Oscar for his performance, as an Alabama man who experiences heartaches and hardships both personal and national over the course of his life. The film is, perhaps, best remembered for beating both “Pulp Fiction” and “The Shawshank Redemption” for Best Picture at the 1995 Oscars. As much as that has maligned its reputation over the past 30 years, “Forrest Gump” is still an endearing and engrossing film. It makes more of a lasting impression than its skeptics suggest.

“Power Rangers” (Lionsgate Films) “Power Rangers” (2017) Despite coming out in the middle of the Hollywood IP boom of the late 2010s, 2017’s “Power Rangers” has been largely lost to time. An ambitious reboot of its eponymous franchise, the film follows a group of teenagers who accidentally gain powers and find themselves forced to use them to protect the world from a reawakened, nefarious threat (Elizabeth Banks’ Rita Repulsa). The movie underperformed at the box office in 2017, but its core group of actors are charismatic, likable and have palpable chemistry with each other. Director Dean Israelite, meanwhile, convincingly brings the “Power Rangers” franchise’s signature, large-scale action set pieces from TV to the big screen. The film is leaving Netflix on March 5, and you may want to give it a chance before it does.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (Lionsgate) “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (2023) Speaking of movies that flew unfairly under the radar when they were initially released, director Kelly Fremon Craig’s adaptation of Judy Blume’s seminal 1970 novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is a moving, tender and insightful coming-of-age movie that deserves to be regarded as one of the best of its genre. Anchored by an immensely likable star turn from Abby Ryder Fortson and featuring an awards-worthy supporting performance from Rachel McAdams, the film’s exploration of a young girl’s pre-adolescent struggles with a new school, societal expectations, religion and puberty thrives on the specific details of its story and yet feels heartwarmingly universal. It grabs your heartstrings early, and it doesn’t ever let go of them.

“The Talented Mr. Ripley” (Paramount Pictures) “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999) Featuring one of the best performances of Matt Damon‘s career, director Anthony Minghella’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley” is a gripping, visually ravishing psychological thriller. Based on Patricia Highsmith’s enduring 1955 novel of the same name, this 1999 adaptation faithfully follows its eponymous anti-hero (Damon) as he travels to Italy to convince a young, rich playboy (Jude Law) to return home only to grow obsessively attached to his mark’s carefree and luxurious lifestyle. The film mines all the violence, danger and homoerotic tension out of its source material as it can, and the result is a thriller that practically oozes both desperate yearning and all-consuming resentment. It is an entertaining, painful film, and one that you should absolutely make some time for before it leaves Netflix on March 12. ALSO READ:

Andrew Scott Explains Why Viewing His Murderous 'Ripley' Role as a Psychopath Is 'Unhelpful'

“Titanic” (Paramount Pictures) “Titanic” (1997) James Cameron has spent much of his career making generation-defining, wildly successful movies. Few of his directorial achievements, however, have gone on to cast as large of a shadow as “Titanic,” which is set to leave Netflix on March 15. Cameron’s epic 1997 historical romance about a young man (Leonardo DiCaprio) and woman (Kate Winslet) from opposite social classes who fall in love while on the Titanic’s infamously doomed maiden voyage has more iconic images, lines and moments in it than most other movies released over the past 30 years. It is a film that, like many of Cameron’s best, does not feel the need to wink or poke fun at itself. It wears its grand ambitions and hopeless romanticism on its sleeve, and it effortlessly wins you over along the way.

“Wrath of Man” (United Artists Releasing) “Wrath of Man” (2021) Not many filmmakers have kept as busy over the past six years as Guy Ritchie. Since 2020, Ritchie has directed five movies and all of them — with the exception of 2025’s “Fountain of Youth” — have been entertaining and, to put it bluntly, pretty good. That includes 2021’s “Wrath of Man,” Ritchie’s bare-knuckled action film about a cash-truck driver (Jason Staham) in Los Angeles whose intervention in an attempted robbery puts him and his shadowy past under the microscope. Intense, gripping and made with the same effortless, admirable ease that Ritchie has all but perfected during the latest chapter of his career, “Wrath of Man” is an enjoyable crime thriller that is interested in little more than offering you a good time. It succeeds at doing exactly that, and is set to leave Netflix on March 24.