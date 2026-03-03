Here’s Everything New on Netflix in March 2026

Netflix has a host of TV shows premiering in March, including the new Rachel Weisz-led limited series “Vladimir,” which is set to debut on Thursday, March 5. Less than a week later, the long-awaited second season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of “One Piece” is slated to premiere on March 10.

Some of the month’s other noteworthy TV premieres include “Virgin River” Season 7, which is scheduled to arrive on March 12, and “Something Very Bad is Going to Happen.” The latter, a horror miniseries executive produced by “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer, is expected to premiere late in the month on March 26.

In addition to the above shows, Netflix also has a wide array of movies coming to its platform this month, including the “Fifty Shades of Grey” and the “Jurassic World” trilogies. Martin Scorsese’s 1995 mob epic “Casino” and Jon Favreau’s endearing 2014 dramedy “Chef” both arrive on Netflix on March 1 as well. Capping things off, the highly anticipated “Peaky Blinders” sequel film, “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man,” is set to premiere Friday, March 20 on Netflix.

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Netflix in March.

March 1

“Casino”

“Chef”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Desperado”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

“The Green Knight”

“Goosebumps”

“Jurassic World”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Legion”

“The Lego Movie”

“Matilda”

“Misery”

“Ray”

“Sicario”

“Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers”

“The Swan Princess”

“Trolls”

“Zombieland”

March 2

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” Season 13

“Hotel Mumbai”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

March 3

“The Bling Ring”

“Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’”

March 4

“Blue Therapy”

“Street Flow 3”

March 5

“A Friend, a Murderer”

“Ginger & Rosa”

“Vladimir”

March 6

“A Man Called Ove”

“Boyfriend on Demand”

“The Dinosaurs”

“Hello Bachhon”

“Still Shining”

“Strangers in the Park”

“The TikTok Killer”

“War Machine”

March 7

“Beastars Final Season Part 2”

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale”

“Nuremberg”

March 8

“Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester”

March 9

“Clifford the Big Red Dog”

“Sesame Street” Volume 2

March 10

“Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic”

“Jobs”

“One Piece” Season 2

March 11

“Age of Attraction”

“Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere”

“Love Is Blind: The Reunion”

“The Man in the High Castle” Seasons 1-4

March 12

“Love is Blind: Sweden” Season 3

“Made in Korea”

“Virgin River” Season 7

March 13

“Fatal Seduction” Season 3

“That Night”

March 14

“Nobody 2”

March 16

“The Plastic Detox”

March 17

“Mark Normand: None Too Pleased”

“The Ricky Gervais Show” Seasons 1-3

March 18

“Eva Lasting” Season 4

“Radioactive Emergency”

“Furies: Resistance” Season 2

March 19

“Saw”

“Saw II”

“Saw III”

“Saw IV”

“Saw V”

“Saw VI”

“Saw: The Final Chapter”

“Jigsaw”

“Saw X”

“STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”

“Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black” Season 2 Part 2

“Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 1”

March 20

“Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man”

“Pokémon Horizons” Season 3—Rising Hope Part 2

“The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel”

March 21

“The Bad Guys 2”

“BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang”

March 23

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Inside” Season 3

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

March 24

“Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride”

“Ready or Not: Texas”

March 25

“Heartbreak High” Season 3

“Homicide: New York” Season 2

“MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants”

March 26

“Caterpillar”

“The Conners” Season 7

“Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole”

“Mike & Molly” Seasons 1-6

“The Prosecutor”

“The Red Line”

“Something Very Bad is Going to Happen”

March 27

“53 Sundays”

“BTS: The Return”

“The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties” Season 6

March 28

“Anemone”

March 31

“Aaron Chen: Funny Garden”

“Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom”