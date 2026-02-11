‘Vladimir’ Teases Scandalous Fantasies and Mental Spirals in First Trailer

Have you ever had a crush so all-consuming that it disrupts your life? That’s the premise of Netflix’s upcoming comedy-drama “Vladimir,” a saga about one woman whose obsession with a fellow professor blurs the lines between harmless fantasy and life-ruining delusion. Netflix dropped the first trailer for the anticipated series based on Julia May Jonas’ book of the same name on Wednesday.

“It’s come to my attention that I’ve just lost the ability to captivate,” Rachel Weisz as M says in the trailer. “It’s like my husband and my students, even my daughter, find my entire personality useless. Truly what is more embarrassing.”

That all changes when she meets Vladimir (Leo Woodall). It’s instantly clear that she’s smitten with her new colleague and that he likes her too. But as the trailer progresses, M’s work crush turns into an almost manic infatuation. The video cuts between M imagining Vladimir making out with her and writhing on top of her while no one is actually there. The more M spirals, the more it costs her.

“I have a thing for crazy girls,” Woodall’s Vladimir says in the trailer. Watch it below:

“It’s that feeling of being so full of creative energy because you have this lust or obsession for someone. Many people have felt that kind of opening [up] — how fun it is to want something,” series creator, writer and executive producer Julia May Jonas told Tudum.

There will be eight half-hour episodes in the first season. The series will premiere on Netflix March 5.

In addition to Weisz and Woodall, “Vladimir” stars John Slattery, Ellen Robertson and Jessica Henwick as series regulars. The additional cast includes Matt Walsh, Kayli Carter, Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Tattiawna Jones and Louise Lambert.

Weisz also executive produces the series. Other EPs include Sharon Horgan; Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen for Merman; Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company; Shari Springer Berman; and Robert Pulcini. Berman and Pulcini will direct the first two episodes. Francesca Gregorini will direct the third, sixth and seventh episodes while Josephine Bornebusch will direct episodes four and five. “Vladimir” is produced by 20th Television.