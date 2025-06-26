Leo Woodall Joins Netflix’s ‘Vladimir’ in Titular Role

Rachel Weisz also stars in the eight-episode limited series

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Leo Woodall sits in a white chair wearing a white t-shirt with his arm on the chair
Leo Woodall (Photo credit: Jennifer McCord / For The Times)

Leo Woodall has joined Rachel Weisz in the upcoming Netflix limited series “Vladimir.” He will play the titular role in the show based on the Julia May Jonas book of the same name.

Weisz, who also serves as an executive producer for the series, stars as a woman whose life begins to fall apart as she finds herself captivated by Vladimir, a new colleague and enigmatic figure in her life.

“Full of sexy secrets, dark humor and complex characters, ‘Vladimir’ is about what happens when a woman goes hell-bent to turn her fantasies into reality,” Netflix’s logline reads.

Jonas will co-write the eight-episode miniseries with Kate Robin (“The Affair,” “Dead to Me,” “Six Feet Under”), both of whom will also EP with Merman’s Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen, as well as Small Dog Picture Company’s Jason Winer and Jon Radler.

“Vladimir” marks Woodall’s second time at bat for Netflix following his starring role in 2024’s romantic limited series “One Day.” This year, the actor led AppleTV+’s limited series “Prime Target” and starred in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.” He will next be seen in James Vanderbilt’s historical drama “Nuremberg” alongside Rami Malek, Russell Crowe and Michael Shannon, releasing this November. Weisz, of course, is an Oscar-winning actress known for “The Constant Gardener,” “The Mummy” and “The Favourite,” just to name a few.

A release date for “Vladimir” has not yet been set.

Rachel Weisz attends the "Queer" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Read Next
Rachel Weisz to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Vladimir’

Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

Comments