Leo Woodall Joins Netflix’s ‘Vladimir’ in Titular Role

Leo Woodall has joined Rachel Weisz in the upcoming Netflix limited series “Vladimir.” He will play the titular role in the show based on the Julia May Jonas book of the same name.

Weisz, who also serves as an executive producer for the series, stars as a woman whose life begins to fall apart as she finds herself captivated by Vladimir, a new colleague and enigmatic figure in her life.

“Full of sexy secrets, dark humor and complex characters, ‘Vladimir’ is about what happens when a woman goes hell-bent to turn her fantasies into reality,” Netflix’s logline reads.

Jonas will co-write the eight-episode miniseries with Kate Robin (“The Affair,” “Dead to Me,” “Six Feet Under”), both of whom will also EP with Merman’s Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen, as well as Small Dog Picture Company’s Jason Winer and Jon Radler.

“Vladimir” marks Woodall’s second time at bat for Netflix following his starring role in 2024’s romantic limited series “One Day.” This year, the actor led AppleTV+’s limited series “Prime Target” and starred in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.” He will next be seen in James Vanderbilt’s historical drama “Nuremberg” alongside Rami Malek, Russell Crowe and Michael Shannon, releasing this November. Weisz, of course, is an Oscar-winning actress known for “The Constant Gardener,” “The Mummy” and “The Favourite,” just to name a few.

A release date for “Vladimir” has not yet been set.