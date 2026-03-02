Harry Styles Concert Special Set at Netflix, Will Play New Album in Full

Netflix has set a Sunday, March 8 premiere date for “Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester,” a concert special featuring the first-ever live performance of the singer-songwriter’s new album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

The special, which promises to capture a forthcoming, March 6 performance by Styles at The Co-0p in Manchester, England, will premiere March 8 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT exclusively on Netflix. The special is set to make its Netflix debut just two days after the March 6 release of “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

The album is Styles’ first in four years. It is his long-awaited follow-up to 2022’s “Harry’s House,” which took home the Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2023. Styles’ fourth solo studio album, the artist has said he was most inspired by the dance-punk music of LCD Soundsystem while he was making “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

You can watch the first teaser for Styles’ “One Night in Manchester” special, which is produced by Fulwell Entertainment, below. In the trailer, Styles humorously recreates Netflix’s now-iconic two-note, “tu-dum” sound effect that plays at the start of every one of the streamer’s original movies and TV shows.

“One Night in Manchester” is far from the first concert special that Netflix has partnered on and released. The streamer has previously rolled out live music specials with artists like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande and others.

In November 2025, Netflix also produced and released “One Shot With Ed Sheeran,” a live music special that follows Sheeran in one unbroken camera take as he journeys through the streets of New York City while performing some of his biggest musical hits. “One Shot” was, notably, directed by a filmmaker who has extensive experience with one-take films and TV shows: “Adolescence” director Philip Barantini.

The upcoming release of “One Night in Manchester” comes less than two months after Styles announced “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” and released “Aperture,” its first and only single to date. In addition to his upcoming, one-night performance in Manchester, Styles is scheduled to celebrate the release of his new album with a series of concert residencies in seven cities. His “Together, Together” tour will see him perform multiple dates in cities like Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, Sydney and New York City.

Before he embarks on that global tour, though, Styles is slated to pull double-duty as both host and musical guest on the March 14 episode of “Saturday Night Live.”