Harry Styles Returns to ‘SNL’ as Host and Musical Guest in March

Harry Styles will be pulling double duty on “Saturday Night Live” this spring. The beloved pop star will serve as the host and musical guest for the March 14 show.

It’s rare for any musician to both host and perform an episode of “SNL,” but this will be the second time Styles has stepped into the role. Styles previously hosted and performed in November 2019. He also appeared as the musical guest in 2017 and previously appeared three times as part of One Direction. The band had a hot streak in the mid-2010s, performing on the show annually from 2012 to 2014.

The Grammy winner’s appearance on NBC will come about a week after the release of his latest album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.,” which will be released on March 6. His “Together, Together” tour will then launch this spring with a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden.

Styles will follow the Feb. 28 show, which will be hosted by “Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie with Mumford & Sons as the musical guest. After that, Ryan Gosling will host the March 7 show with Gorillaz as the musical guest.

“SNL” has had a really strong lineup of guests and musical stars during the back half of Season 51. “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, “One Battle After Another” star Teyana Taylor and “The Moment” star Alexander Skarsgård previously hosted in 2026. A$AP Rocky, Geese and Cardi B served as the musical guests for those hosts, respectively.

