Ryan Gosling to Host ‘SNL’ for 4th Time in March With Musical Guest Gorillaz

Ryan Gosling will host “SNL” for his fourth time in March alongside musical guest Gorillaz.

Gosling will take the “Saturday Night Live” stage on March 7, ahead of the debut of his new film “Project Hail Mary,” which hits theaters March 20. He’ll appear alongside Gorillaz, which will perform as a musical guest for the first time following the Feb. 27 debut of their new album.

A host has yet to be announced for the following week on March 14, which marks the night before the Oscars, but NBC confirmed “SNL” will air an original episode that week.

Gosling will take the stage a week after “Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie makes his hosting debut on Feb. 28.

Joining Storrie is Mumford & Sons, who will make their fourth appearance as musical guest following the debut of their new album, “Prizefighter,” on Feb. 20.

“SNL” returned after its holiday episode, which saw Bowen Yang make his exit as Ariana Grande hosted, on Jan. 17 with “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard making his hosting debut while A$AP Rocky made his debut as a musical guest.

Teyana Taylor made her hosting debut the next week alongside Geese while Alexander Skarsgård took the “SNL” stage for the first time on Jan. 31 alongside musical guest Cardi B.

“SNL” broadcasts on NBC and streams live on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, with all past seasons of “SNL” streaming on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video, with creator Lorne Michaels serving as an executive producer.