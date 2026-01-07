‘SNL’ Taps Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård to Host January Episodes

“Saturday Night Live” welcomes three first-time hosts as the sketch series returns for its January shows.

“Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard will host the first show back Jan. 17 alongside musical guest A$AP Rocky. This marks an “SNL” debut for both the actor and the rapper. A$AP’s appearance comes just a day after the release of his album “Don’t Be Dumb.” The 23-year-old actor makes his hosting debut following the epic conclusion of his Netflix hit “Stranger Things.”

Teyana Taylor will also make her “SNL” debut on Jan. 24 with musical guest Geese. The “One Battle After Another” star has just received Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Actor Award nominations for her role. American rock band Geese will make its debut on her episode, performing hits from their most recent album “Getting Killed.”

Alexander Skarsgård will make his hosting debut on Jan. 31 alongside musical guest Cardi B. This episode marks the rapper’s return to the “SNL” stage as she kicks off the “Little Miss Drama Tour.” Skarsgård will next appear in the Charli XCX-led film “The Moment” set to premiere Jan. 30 and “Pillion” Feb. 6.

January will mark the first shows since Bowen Yang’s exit from the sketch series. The “SNL” breakout star received a proper goodbye on Ariana Grande’s episode in December with his Delta Sky Club sketch, featuring musical guest Cher.

Yang told “Las Culturistas” co-host Matt Rogers Wednesday that he had the privilege of staying “exactly as long as I wanted to” on the series.

“SNL” will air live on broadcast on 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT and streams live on Peacock.