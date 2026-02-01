‘SNL’ Sets ‘Heated Rivalry’ Star Connor Storrie as Next Season 51 Host

“Saturday Night Live” Season 51 set “Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie as its next host.

The NBC sketch comedy series made the announcement live during its Alexander Skarsgård-hosted episode on Saturday, Jan. 31. “SNL” will take a break following this week’s episode before returning on Feb. 28 with the Crave series’ breakout star.

Storrie will be joined by musical guest Mumford & Sons. The episode will mark Storrie’s first time hosting “SNL,” the latest development as he and co-star Hudson Williams rise in stardom since the November premiere of “Heated Rivalry.”

Storrie will be “SNL” Season 51’s 13th guest host and its fourth of the new year, coming off the show’s first three episodes of 2026, which have seen Skarsgård, “One Battle After Another” star Teyana Taylor and “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard all take turns hosting. While the season has not been quite as star-studded or celebrated as “SNL” Season 50 was last year, it has been an eventful one for the legendary NBC program. The Jan. 31 episode marked the show’s 1,000th episode.

Following a string of legacy cast member exits last summer, “SNL” Season 51 saw longtime star Bowen Yang announce his surprise departure from the show ahead of its Dec. 20, 2025 episode, which reunited him with “Wicked” co-star Ariana Grande. A few weeks later, Yang opened up about the emotional nature of his exit on an episode of his and co-host Matt Rogers’ “Las Culturistas” podcast.

“I have this very beautiful thing where I get to say that I stayed on exactly as long as I wanted to,” the “SNL” alum said at the time. “I was maybe unsure about going back in the summer, and I’m so glad I did.”

In addition to Yang’s exit, “SNL” Season 51 saw legendary show alum Amy Poehler make her return to the sketch comedy series as the host of its Oct. 11, 2025 episode. That memorable installment also featured a surprise cameo from fellow “SNL” alum Tina Fey.

So far, the season’s other hosts and musical guests include Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, Nikki Glaser, Melissa McCarthy, Dijon, Josh O’Connor, Cher, A$AP Rocky and others.