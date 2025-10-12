‘SNL’: Amy Poehler and Tina Fey Reunite as Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem in Cold Open

Amy Poehler’s U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to answer any questions and got some backup from Tina Fey’s Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in tonight’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open.

Tonight may mark the official, 50th anniversary of “SNL,” but Poehler was all business in the night’s cold open. Parodying Bondi’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this week, Poehler’s Attorney General kicked things off by announcing that she was “furious to be here” and followed that up by responding to all the questions directed at her with some pre-written burns.

“My name is Pam Bondi. I spell it with an ‘i’ because I ain’t gonna answer any of your questions,” Bondi told James Austin Johnson’s Chuck Grassley. “My time is valuable. The DOJ has many ongoing operations, and we’re moving like Kash Patel’s eyeballs — very quickly in multiple directions at once.” Poehler’s Bondi didn’t hold back, either, once Tommy Brennan’s Dick Durbin tried to throw some hard-hitting questions her way.

“I recognize Dick Durbin. His name sounds like something Diddy got arrested for,” Poehler’s U.S. Attorney General joked, before turning her attention to Ashley Padilla’s Amy Klobuchar. “While we’re at it, Amy Klobuchar, your a–s out here sounding like a Pokemon. ‘I choose you, Klobuchar!’”

You can watch part of tonight’s “SNL” cold open yourself in the video below.

Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/TGU9tUUBXT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 12, 2025

