Ed Sheeran Netflix Special ‘One Shot’ Follows Musician Around NYC in a Single Take From ‘Adolescence’ Director

Ed Sheeran and “Adolescence” director Philip Barantini are joining forces for a new kind of music experience for Netflix.

“One Shot With Ed Sheeran” follows as the singer walks through the streets of New York City and performs some of his biggest hits, all documented in a single take.

A logline for the project reads: “The multi-Grammy Award winner will take viewers on a mesmerizing journey, during one afternoon, in real time, as he travels the streets of New York City, performing his greatest hits, captured in a single take. From impromptu performances on bustling sidewalks and subway cars, to intimate interactions with fans and passersby, Ed Sheeran’s journey through New York will be captured in a series of unforgettable moments, highlighting the pandemonium and excitement that follows.”

The project, set for release Nov. 21, is directed by Barantini — who earned an Emmy award this year for his work on the Netflix hit “Adolescence,” which consisted of four episodes also told within single, continuous takes — and is produced by Fulwell Entertainment. Executive producers include Sheeran, Barantini and Ben Winston.

“Adolescence” also earned the Emmy for outstanding limited series at the 2025 ceremony, with its compelling story about a 13-year-old accused of the murder of a classmate sparking conversation in the U.K. and beyond about policy changes and how youth are impacted by being constantly online.

The series was also praised for its technical prowess, which the creators credited to Barantini’s expertise of the oner for emphasizing the tension of the subject matter.

“Whenever I was reading the script, I had to be able to visualize that we were able to do this one take and it wasn’t going to be a gimmick,” Barantini told TheWrap.

With “One Shot,” Barantini puts his skills into something lighter this time around, a celebration of Sheeran’s music told in a new way.

“One Shot With Ed Sheeran” premieres Nov. 21 at Netflix.