‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Trailer: Here Comes the Bride in New Netflix Horror

In Netflix’s new horror miniseries, something very bad is going to happen.

That is the name of the show, after all. Haley Z. Boston created the eight-episode miniseries, executive produced by the Duffer Brothers fresh off of “Stranger Things.”

The new trailer focuses on Camila Morrone as Rachel, a soon-to-be bride days away from her marriage to Nicky (Adam DiMarco). Things take a turn, however, when bad things begin to occur in the lead-up to the wedding. According to Netflix, the series (described by Boston as tonally and visually “somewhere between ‘Carrie’ and ‘Rosemary’s Baby’”) takes place over the course of a single week in the lead-up to the wedding.

“When I was a kid, my mom said to me, ‘You just need to make sure you don’t marry the wrong person,’” Boston told Tudum. “The show is about the fear of marrying the wrong person.”

The trailer carries a tense and eerie vibe, careful not to give too much away in the twisty horror thriller. Throughout the teaser, scenes from Rachel and Nicky’s apparent wedding are intercut with more frightening imagery, with a slew of characters saying “I’m sorry” into the camera.

Watch the trailer below:

Joining Morrone and DiMarco are Jennifer Jason Leigh (Victoria), Ted Levine (Boris), Jeff Wilbusch (Jules), Karla Crome (Nell), Gus Birney (Portia) and Zlatko Burić.

On top of creating the series, Boston serves as both showrunner and an executive producer. Joining Boston and the Duffer Brothers as EPs on the Upside Down Pictures miniseries are Hilary Leavitt, Andrea Sperling and Weronika Tofilska.

Tofilska, who directed episodes of “Baby Reindeer,” will direct four episodes of the series. Other directors include Axelle Carolyn and Lisa Brühlmann.

You can check out new images from “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” below, before the miniseries starts streaming on March 26.

