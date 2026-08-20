Vox.com Lays Off 4 Employees After Murdoch Acquisition

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Vox.com laid off four employees on Thursday as the digital publication narrows its editorial focus, a source familiar with the matter told TheWrap.

Editor-in-chief Swati Sharma informed staff that Vox will now concentrate its coverage around five core areas: changes in society, shifting power, everyday economics, wellbeing and the natural world. The restructuring is intended to free up resources for areas the company considers central to its journalism, audience and future growth.

Sharma acknowledged the departing employees’ contributions to the publication and is expected to provide staff with more details about Vox’s editorial vision and business priorities during an all-hands meeting on Aug. 26.

The cuts come roughly six weeks after James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems completed its acquisition of Vox, New York Magazine and the Vox Media Podcast Network. The three businesses now operate as a Lupa subsidiary under the Vox Media name, with longtime chief executive Jim Bankoff continuing to lead the company.

The layoffs were not connected to the ownership change, the source noted. Instead, they were described as a Vox business and editorial decision based on audience needs and the areas in which the publication sees the greatest opportunity for growth.

Lupa’s acquisition split the former Vox Media into two companies. Vox, New York Magazine and the podcast network moved under Lupa, while brands including The Verge, Eater, SB Nation, Popsugar and The Dodo became part of a separate business, now under Penske.

Vox launched in 2014 as an explanatory news site and has since expanded across newsletters, podcasts, video, social platforms and a paid membership program. Under Sharma, who became editor-in-chief in 2021, the outlet has continued to build its presence beyond the website. The publication now operates a YouTube channel with nearly 13 million subscribers and produces podcasts, including “The Gray Area,” “Unexplainable” and “America, Actually.”

Semafor first reported the layoffs.