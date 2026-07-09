Warner Bros. Studios’ Ranch Lot to House LA28 Olympics’ International Broadcast Center

Warner Bros. Studios’ Ranch Lot in Burbank will serve as the home for the International Broadcast Center during the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Ranch Lot will be the broadcast headquarters for media rights holders, providing the operational hub from which coverage will be produced and distributed to billions of viewers around the world.

It offers 16 state-of-the-art sound stages ranging from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet. The stages are acoustically engineered and equipped with dedicated set lighting power, extensive grid and rigging capacity, high-capacity silent air conditioning, high-speed wired and wireless connectivity, and more. The campus also features The Mill, a 40,000-square-foot purpose-built workshop, along with production support buildings and creative office space.

“The Ranch was built with creators and producers at the center of every

decision. From infrastructure design to the precision of our soundstage lighting grids, every detail was thoughtfully engineered to empower creators and elevate what’s possible,” WBD Global Experiences and Studio President Simon Robinson said in a statement. “Being confirmed by LA28 affirms the intention behind this world-class campus and hosting the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games’ International Broadcast Center is both an honor and a reflection of Warner Bros.’ leadership in serving the creative community as we continue building on more than a century of storytelling expertise.”

The selection follows a comprehensive evaluation by LA28 and Olympic Broadcasting Services, which determined that The Ranch was the campus best positioned to support the scale, technical requirements and operational needs of one of the world’s largest broadcast operations.

The selection received final approval from the International Olympic Committee Executive Board in June. LA28 will begin preparing the 30-acre campus as early as January 2027.

“The Ranch will be an incredible home for the International Broadcast Center, offering a purpose-built production campus for Media Rights Holders and Olympic Broadcasting Services to capture and share the defining moments of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” LA28 Chief of Sport and Games Delivery Officer Shana Ferguson added. “Together with Olympic Broadcasting Services and the Media Rights Holders, we’re creating an environment that will enable broadcasters to bring those moments to billions of people around the world. We look forward to welcoming the global broadcast community to Los Angeles in 2028.”