Charli XCX Boards Martin Scorsese’s ‘What Happens at Night’

Charli XCX’s filmography is about to get a major addition.

The pop star and prolific Letterboxd user has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “What Happens at Night,” TheWrap has learned. Charli XCX has been building a robust cinematic resume, appearing in four films in 2026 alone: “The Moment” (a movie where she portrays a fictionalized version of herself and received a story credit), “I Want Your Sex,” “The Gallerist” and “Faces of Death.”

Charli XCX, who will have a cameo rather than a main role in the film, joins a cast that already included Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson and Jared Harris are also in the feature from Apple Studios in collaboration with StudioCanal.

Based on the 2020 novel of the same name by American author Peter Cameron, “What Happens at Night” follows “a married American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby.” The film has been described as a Gothic psychological horror feature — something that stands out amid Scorsese’s robust career.

It is unclear with Charli XCX’s role in the film will be beyond the note that it’s a cameo. In July, the “Brat” singer featured Scorsese on the cover of her album “Music, Fashion, Film” alongside John Cale, and Marc Jacobs.

This will be Scorsese’s first feature narrative since 2023’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which also starred DiCaprio in collaboration with Apple Studios. That film got 10 nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Lily Gladstone) and Best Supporting Actor (Robert DeNiro).

Scorsese will direct and produce for Sikelia Productions. Executive producers are Lisa Frechette and Marianne Bower for Sikelia, Jennifer Davisson for Appian Way, Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver and Anna Marsh, Shana Eddy Grouf and Aaron Ensweiler for StudioCanal, while DiCaprio, Lawrence and Daniel Lupi also serve as producers.