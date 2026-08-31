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‘Off Campus’ Breakout Stephen Kalyn Joins Lionsgate Sequel ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’

The actor will appear opposite Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway’s new boyfriend Brock

stephen-kalyn
Stephen Kalyn at Amazon's Obsessed Fest (Credit: Getty Images/Vivian Killilea)
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Stephen Kalyn, star of the Prime Video series “Off Campus,” is joining the cast of Lionsgate’s “The Housemaid’s Secret,” the sequel to the studio’s holiday-season box-office hit “The Housemaid,” starring Sydney Sweeney.

Kalyn joins a cast once again led by Sweeney and also featuring Kirsten Dunst and Paul Anthony Kelly, with Paul Feig returning to direct. “The Housemaid” screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted Freida McFadden’s hit book of the same name, will return to adapt “The Housemaid’s Secret,” which McFadden published in 2023.

Kalyn will play Brock, a handsome lawyer whom Sweeney’s character, Millie Calloway, starts seeing as she tries to return to a normal life after several years of fighting to rescue women from their abusive husbands. In “The Housemaid’s Secret,” Millie takes what she thinks will be a normal housekeeping job with a wealthy CEO named Douglas Garrick.

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But when Millie hears the CEO’s wife, played by Dunst, crying in her bedroom, Millie is pushed to return to her old ways. Unfortunately for Millie, not all is as it seems in the Garrick household.

Chelsea Kujawa and Maria Ascanio are overseeing the film for Lionsgate. Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of the studio.

“The Housemaid” kicked off what has been a resurgent year for Lionsgate, grossing $400 million worldwide over the holiday season even against holiday hits like “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” An adaptation of “The Housemaid’s Secret” was immediately picked up with a release date set for Dec. 17, 2027.

Kalyn is represented by CAA, Play Management, Thruline Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher and Narrative. 

Kirsten Dunst The Housemaid's Secret
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Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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