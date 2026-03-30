‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ Sets December 2027 Release at Lionsgate

“The Housemaid’s Secret” will open in wide release on Dec. 17, 2027, Lionsgate announced Monday.

The sequel to the breakout hit will star Sydney Sweeney and Kirsten Dunst. The first film was a global smash hit and grossed nearly $400 million worldwide.

Paul Feig will return to direct the project, along with producers Hidden Pictures’ Todd Lieberman; Feig, who produces through his Pretty Dangerous Pictures with his partner Laura Fischer; and Sweeney, through her Fifty-Fifty Films banner.

Screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first book, will also return to write “The Housemaid’s Secret,” based on the bestseller by Freida McFadden.

Michele Morrone will also return to star as Enzo, reprising his role from the first film. Carly Kleinbart Elter who oversaw the first movie for Hidden Pictures, is returning as executive producer. Alex Young of Hidden Pictures will also executive produce. Fifty-Fifty’s Kaylee McGregor will co-produce.

In “The Housemaid’s Secret,” Millie returns, taking a job as a housekeeper for a woman she’s never allowed to see—only to discover the truth behind the locked door that threatens to expose secrets far darker than her own.

Chelsea Kujawa and Maria Ascanio are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Robert Melnik brokered the deal on behalf of the studio.

“It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly — and audibly — to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of ‘The Housemaid’ and want to know what happens next,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson previously said in a statement. “We believed in these stories from the very beginning, and we are beyond excited to bring the next chapter of Millie’s story to life on-screen in collaboration with our outstanding creative partners Todd, Paul, Laura, Carly, Alex and Sydney. ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous moviegoing experience.”