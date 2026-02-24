Home > Industry News > Casting

Tim Daly Joins Téa Leoni in NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Newlyweds’

The casting marks the real-life couple’s first time sharing the screen since meeting on the 2014 drama “Madam Secretary”

Tim Daly and Tea Leoni pose at the opening night party for La Femme Theatre's "The Night of the Iguana" at Sardi's on December 17, 2023 in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Tim Daly is joining wife Téa Leoni in the NBC comedy pilot “Newlyweds,” their first on-screen reunion since meeting on “Madam Secretary.”

The series, in contention along with two other comedies for the 2026-27 TV season, follows “a later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship,” per the logline. It’s created by writer and executive producer Gail Lerner. Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis is among the team of executive producers, which also includes Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, Scott Schwartz and Lionsgate Television. The project hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Daly and Leoni tied the knot themselves in July 2025. The couple first met on the set of the 2014 CBS drama series “Madam Secretary,” which ran for six seasons and featured them playing a married couple.

More to come…

