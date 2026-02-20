Taylor Schilling to Star in NBC Crime Pilot From Dick Wolf

Taylor Schilling is entering the world of crime procedurals, with the lead role in an NBC pilot from Dick Wolf Entertainment.

The “Orange Is the New Black” star will lead the cast of “What the Dead Know,” which follows the highly intelligent and hypervigilant “death investigator” Ava Ledger, “who feels more at ease searching for cause-of-death than socializing with the living,” according to a character description. The show finds Ava teaming up with the NYPD to solve cases.

The series is based on the memoir by former New York City medical examiner Barbara Butcher of the same name. Beth Rinehart will write and executive produce the pilot with Wolf, Tom Thayer, Peter Jankowski and Anastasia Puglisi executive producing.

