Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Taylor Schilling to Star in NBC Crime Pilot From Dick Wolf

The “Orange Is The New Black” alum plays a hypervigilant death investigator who teams up with the NYPD

taylor-schilling-getty
Taylor Schilling attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Poker Face" Season 2 at Hollywood Legion Theater on May 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Savion Washington/FilmMagic)

Taylor Schilling is entering the world of crime procedurals, with the lead role in an NBC pilot from Dick Wolf Entertainment.

The “Orange Is the New Black” star will lead the cast of “What the Dead Know,” which follows the highly intelligent and hypervigilant “death investigator” Ava Ledger, “who feels more at ease searching for cause-of-death than socializing with the living,” according to a character description. The show finds Ava teaming up with the NYPD to solve cases.

The series is based on the memoir by former New York City medical examiner Barbara Butcher of the same name. Beth Rinehart will write and executive produce the pilot with Wolf, Tom Thayer, Peter Jankowski and Anastasia Puglisi executive producing.

More to come…

damon-wayans-jr-sonja-flemming-cbs copy
Read Next
Damon Wayans Jr. to Lead NBC Crime Drama Pilot 'Puzzled'

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

Comments