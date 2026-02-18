Peter Krause Lands Leading Role in NBC Pilot ‘Protection’ After ‘9-1-1’ Exit

Peter Krause will lead the cast of NBC’s crime drama pilot “Protection,” marking his first acting role since leaving “9-1-1.”

The actor will play Mike Thornhill, described in a character description as “a former Secret Service agent and now Assistant Director of Intelligence, a career blue-collar government worker who doesn’t want his job to end. He’s been the life of the party forever and that attitude has come at a cost.”

The series centers on the Thornhill family, who become the target of a mysterious assassin after a U.S. Marshal falls in the line of duty. “Bridging personal differences and crossing professional boundaries, the Thornhill family must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code,” according to the show’s logline.

“Protection” is created by writer and executive producer Josh Safran (“Gossip Girl”), with executive producers Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. It is produced by Universal Television.

Krause is an Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor who most recently starred in the first eight seasons of “9-1-1.” He led the cast alongside Angela Bassett as Capt. Bobby Nash. He is best known for his role on the HBO drama “Six Feet Under,” for which he was nominated for three Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes and two SAG Awards.

The casting comes as NBC builds eight pilot projects under consideration for the 2026-27 seasons. David Boreanaz is set to star in the network’s “Rockford Files” reboot, Damon Wayans Jr. is headlining crime drama”Puzzled” and Emily Deschanel will star in another crime drama based on the work of profiler and author Dr. Ann Burgess.